en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Liam Stych: The ‘Local Hero’ Who Rescued Mother and Child from Storm Henk Floods

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:48 am EST
Liam Stych: The ‘Local Hero’ Who Rescued Mother and Child from Storm Henk Floods

Liam Stych, a 28-year-old resident of Hall Green, Birmingham, demonstrated exceptional courage when he rescued a mother and her three-year-old daughter trapped in their car amid the tumultuous floodwaters brought on by Storm Henk. Stych’s brave act, born of instinct and necessity, has been recognized by local police, who have hailed him as a local hero.

The Unforeseen Threat of Storm Henk

Storm Henk, characterized by heavy rains and strong winds, wreaked havoc across Birmingham and beyond, causing power cuts, transportation disruptions, and extensive property damage. Amid the chaos, a Fiat Punto, with a mother and her young child inside, was caught in the raging floodwaters and swept towards a footbridge in Hall Green. Over 100,000 homes were left without power, and emergency services were stretched thin dealing with hundreds of flood warnings and rescue operations across England.

A Hero Rises Amid the Chaos

Observing the perilous situation, Stych, who was on a walk with his pregnant partner, Tia, took immediate action. He daringly accessed the sinking car, breaking the rear passenger window to reach the occupants. Using ratchet straps, he secured the car to the footbridge, halting its further descent into the floodwaters. Within five minutes of alerting emergency services, Stych had pulled the three-year-old girl to safety. He then turned his attention to the mother, who he also succeeded in rescuing from the increasingly submerged vehicle.

Lessons from a Local Hero

In the aftermath of the rescue, Stych expressed disappointment in the inaction of onlookers during the crisis. However, his actions serve as a stark reminder of the power of community assistance in emergencies. Recognizing the devastating potential of floods, he emphasized the importance of not underestimating their danger. His quick thinking, resourcefulness, and courage in the face of adversity underscore the significance of human will and action during disasters. Stych’s story, one of bravery and selflessness, resonates deeply, reminding us all of the heroes who walk among us.

0
Accidents United Kingdom Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Overturned Dump Truck on I-275 South Causes Major Traffic Disruption

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The Tragic Death of Daniel Dukes: A Dark Day in SeaWorld's History

By Shivani Chauhan

Tri-Valley Tragedy: Tire Blowout Claims Three Lives on Interstate 680

By Ebenezer Mensah

Gauteng EMS's New Year's Operation: A Night of Vigilance Amid Festive Celebrations

By Israel Ojoko

Drink-Driving Charge and Failed Court Appearance: The Story of Dimitar ...
@Accidents · 20 mins
Drink-Driving Charge and Failed Court Appearance: The Story of Dimitar ...
heart comment 0
41-Year-Old Man Faces Charges After Fatal Hit-and-Run in Portage

By Sakchi Khandelwal

41-Year-Old Man Faces Charges After Fatal Hit-and-Run in Portage
Christmas Cookie Causes Minor Traffic Accident in Pennsylvania

By Salman Khan

Christmas Cookie Causes Minor Traffic Accident in Pennsylvania
Car Destroyed by Falling Tree Amid Severe Wind Warning in Sutton

By Quadri Adejumo

Car Destroyed by Falling Tree Amid Severe Wind Warning in Sutton
Fatal Drunk Driving Crash in Salem Leads to Wrongful Death Lawsuit

By Dil Bar Irshad

Fatal Drunk Driving Crash in Salem Leads to Wrongful Death Lawsuit
Latest Headlines
World News
January 6th Protester Files Lawsuit Alleging Excessive Police Force
12 seconds
January 6th Protester Files Lawsuit Alleging Excessive Police Force
Mike Tomlin's Dual Influence: The Defensive Coach with an Offensive Impact
16 seconds
Mike Tomlin's Dual Influence: The Defensive Coach with an Offensive Impact
Bangladesh's Ganatantra Mancha Urges Boycott of Upcoming Election: Cites Unfair Practices
38 seconds
Bangladesh's Ganatantra Mancha Urges Boycott of Upcoming Election: Cites Unfair Practices
The Human Brain's Oxygen Demands and the Effects of Deprivation
39 seconds
The Human Brain's Oxygen Demands and the Effects of Deprivation
McKean County Commissioners Kick Off 2024 with Reappointments and New Queries
2 mins
McKean County Commissioners Kick Off 2024 with Reappointments and New Queries
PSOE Accuses PP of Secret Talks with Catalan Party, Junts, Amid Political Tensions
3 mins
PSOE Accuses PP of Secret Talks with Catalan Party, Junts, Amid Political Tensions
Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness
3 mins
Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness
Unprecedented Shift in Canadian Politics: Conservative Party Takes the Lead
4 mins
Unprecedented Shift in Canadian Politics: Conservative Party Takes the Lead
Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison
4 mins
Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app