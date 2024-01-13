en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Lewes Tennis Center Fire Causes Estimated $275,000 Damage

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:39 am EST
Lewes Tennis Center Fire Causes Estimated $275,000 Damage

A substantial blaze broke out at the Dave Marshall Tennis and Fitness Center in Lewes, leading to an estimated $275,000 in damage. Reported just after 9 p.m., the fire began inside the facility situated in the 18000 block of Plantations Boulevard. The Lewes Fire Department, bolstered by mutual aid from neighboring fire companies, arrived on the scene to find smoke and flames billowing from the building.

Firefighting Challenges and Casualties

The center was unoccupied at the time of the incident, a fortunate circumstance that prevented any civilian injuries. However, the lack of an automatic fire sprinkler system presented a significant challenge during the firefighting operation. Despite the exhaustive efforts of the fire departments, one firefighter needed treatment for heat exhaustion, a testament to the intensity of the fire and the strain of the rescue mission.

Investigation Initiated

Authorities, including deputies from the Delaware State Fire Marshal office, have kicked off an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire. The origin of the blaze, which started within the structure, remains an unanswered question at this stage. The investigation’s results will be key in shedding light on this incident and in helping devise strategies to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Imminent Repercussions and Recovery Path

The fire’s aftermath has left the Dave Marshall Tennis and Fitness Center severely damaged, with repair and restoration costs estimated at a staggering $275,000. This unfortunate incident underscores the importance of fitting buildings with automatic fire sprinkler systems, a measure that could potentially mitigate the extent of fire damage. As the center embarks on its recovery path, the community looks on with hope and resilience, ready to help rebuild one of its beloved fitness hubs.

0
Accidents Fire United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
25 seconds ago
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
In a tragic incident at the state-run MDM Hospital in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, a cancer patient lost his life due to a power outage that disrupted the oxygen supply. The patient, Gopal Bhati, was receiving treatment at the hospital’s trauma center when the unfortunate event occurred early on Friday. The emergency generator’s failure to kick in
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
Gas Heater Explosion Causes Stir in Imsida Neighborhood
15 mins ago
Gas Heater Explosion Causes Stir in Imsida Neighborhood
Collaborative Efforts Quell Residential Fire in Northern Nelson County
15 mins ago
Collaborative Efforts Quell Residential Fire in Northern Nelson County
Road Construction Site Accident Claims Life in Quinine, Ri Bhoi District
52 seconds ago
Road Construction Site Accident Claims Life in Quinine, Ri Bhoi District
King Charles Grants Special Burial Request for Young Hit-and-Run Victim, William Brown
7 mins ago
King Charles Grants Special Burial Request for Young Hit-and-Run Victim, William Brown
Police Chase Ends in Collision: Civilians Injured, Suspects Apprehended
14 mins ago
Police Chase Ends in Collision: Civilians Injured, Suspects Apprehended
Latest Headlines
World News
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
22 seconds
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
37 seconds
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
40 seconds
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
42 seconds
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
1 min
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
Pakistan's Election Commission Cracks Down on Electoral Deception
1 min
Pakistan's Election Commission Cracks Down on Electoral Deception
Rangers' Manager Philippe Clement Sent Off in Friendly Against Hertha Berlin
2 mins
Rangers' Manager Philippe Clement Sent Off in Friendly Against Hertha Berlin
Sheamus Reflects on WWE Championship Win Over Cena: A Last-Minute Decision, Cena’s Influence
3 mins
Sheamus Reflects on WWE Championship Win Over Cena: A Last-Minute Decision, Cena’s Influence
Tension Simmers within WWE's The OC: AJ Styles Shows Discontent
7 mins
Tension Simmers within WWE's The OC: AJ Styles Shows Discontent
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
55 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app