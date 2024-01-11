en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Lawsuit Unveils Alleged Misconduct in UGA Football Recruiting Practices

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:35 pm EST
Lawsuit Unveils Alleged Misconduct in UGA Football Recruiting Practices

On a fateful day in January 2023, a fatal car crash rocked the University of Georgia (UGA) community, claiming the lives of a promising football player and a dedicated staff member. Today, the aftermath of that incident ripples through the courtrooms, unveiling a web of allegations against UGA’s football recruiting staff and raising questions about potential violations of NCAA rules.

Allegations of Alcohol Abuse and Misuse of Funds

An amended court filing in the name of Victoria Bowles, a survivor of the crash, alleges disturbing practices within the UGA football recruiting team. According to the legal documents, recruitment staff members routinely drove vehicles rented by the UGA’s Athletic Association after consuming alcohol. Additionally, assistant football coaches are alleged to have used cash to cover recruiting expenses during unofficial visits, potentially in violation of NCAA regulations.

The Fatal Crash and Its Aftermath

The crash, which claimed the lives of player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy, was marked by racing and excessive speeding. The investigation revealed that LeCroy, who was behind the wheel, had a blood alcohol level nearly 2.5 times the legal limit. Bowles, who survived the crash, has since filed a lawsuit against the Athletic Association and others, seeking nearly 200,000 dollars for medical bills and lost wages, in addition to unspecified damages for severe injuries, including fractures, organ lacerations, and neurological damage that may lead to permanent disability.

Text Messages Unearth Hidden Practices

The lawsuit presents a series of text messages as evidence, implying that the Athletic Association was well aware of staff members driving after alcohol consumption at recruiting events. Some of these messages even hint at staff being encouraged to drink with the families of football prospects. In one such exchange, a former UGA football staffer was instructed to entertain a recruit by getting ‘f d up’ and heading downtown for a celebratory beer.

The University’s Stance and Ongoing Legal Battle

The University of Georgia Athletic Association, on the other hand, denies giving LeCroy permission to use the SUV for personal activities. It has declared its intention to vigorously defend against these allegations. The lawsuit also accuses Jalen Carter, a former Georgia player, of illegal racing and leaving the scene without aiding or speaking to law enforcement. Carter has since pled no contest to related misdemeanor charges. As this legal battle unfolds, it casts a long shadow over UGA’s football program, turning public attention towards issues of accountability and governance in collegiate sports.

0
Accidents
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
12 mins ago
Elderly Driver's SUV Crashes into New Milford House, No Injuries Reported
In the early morning of January 11, a 65-year-old woman lost control of her 2020 Acura RDX and crashed into a house on Webster Drive in the northern end of New Milford. The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. near Batterson Court, causing considerable damage to the front of the house and its front room. According
Elderly Driver's SUV Crashes into New Milford House, No Injuries Reported
Kingston Community Mourns Loss of Promising Student-Athlete Dillon Tyler Gokey
1 hour ago
Kingston Community Mourns Loss of Promising Student-Athlete Dillon Tyler Gokey
Kingston High School Community Mourns the Tragic Loss of Junior Dillon Tyler Gokey
1 hour ago
Kingston High School Community Mourns the Tragic Loss of Junior Dillon Tyler Gokey
Teenager Severely Injured in New Port Richey Hit-and-Run; Police Seek Public Help
1 hour ago
Teenager Severely Injured in New Port Richey Hit-and-Run; Police Seek Public Help
TV Historian Ellen Leslie Jailed for Fatal 'Microsleep' Car Accident
1 hour ago
TV Historian Ellen Leslie Jailed for Fatal 'Microsleep' Car Accident
In Memoriam: Dillon Tyler Gokey, Kingston High School Junior, Tragically Killed in Car Crash
1 hour ago
In Memoriam: Dillon Tyler Gokey, Kingston High School Junior, Tragically Killed in Car Crash
Latest Headlines
World News
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
2 mins
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
Breastfeeding in Infants' Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study
2 mins
Breastfeeding in Infants' Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Season
15 mins
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Season
NFL Wildcard Playoff May Move from Orchard Park to Cleveland Amid Severe Weather
15 mins
NFL Wildcard Playoff May Move from Orchard Park to Cleveland Amid Severe Weather
Naomi Osaka's Return and Coco Gauff's Momentum: A New Chapter in Women's Tennis
15 mins
Naomi Osaka's Return and Coco Gauff's Momentum: A New Chapter in Women's Tennis
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
16 mins
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
Texas A&M's Mike Elko Retains Bryant Gross-Armiento Amid Coaching Changes
16 mins
Texas A&M's Mike Elko Retains Bryant Gross-Armiento Amid Coaching Changes
Drayton Valley Extends Financial Aid for Fitness Access
16 mins
Drayton Valley Extends Financial Aid for Fitness Access
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Point Guard Skylar Mays, Adjust Roster
16 mins
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Point Guard Skylar Mays, Adjust Roster
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app