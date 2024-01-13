en English
Accidents

Landslide in Northwestern Colombia: A Tragic Tale of Natural Disaster

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:37 am EST
In a tragic turn of events, northwestern Colombia witnessed a significant landslide, leading to a loss of lives and extensive injuries. As confirmed by Colombia’s Vice President, Francia Marquez, the catastrophic event, which occurred on Friday, may have resulted in the deaths of five individuals and left approximately 30 others injured. The incident underscores the severe impacts of natural disasters and their potential to inflict casualties and widespread damage.

Details of the Landslide

The landslide reportedly took place on the Quibdo-Medellin highway, trapping dozens of people and vehicles in the area. The exact cause of the landslide remains uncertain, but the region had been warned of heavy rains due to prevailing drought conditions. Images from the scene depict cars obliterated by mud, a stark reflection of the devastating power of nature.

Death Toll and Injuries

While initial reports suggested at least 18 deaths and more than 30 injuries, Vice President Marquez’s statement confirmed five deaths and an equal number of injuries. The discrepancy in the figures underscores the chaotic aftermath of the landslide and the challenges in obtaining accurate information amidst the crisis. The number of missing people remains unknown, adding another layer of uncertainty to the unfolding tragedy.

Response and Recovery Efforts

The road connecting Medellin to Quibdo has been temporarily closed due to damage from several landslides, disrupting the movement of traffic and complicating rescue operations. Local authorities have been mobilized to manage the disaster, warning of the risk of heavy rains in the region. The Choco Prefecture, neighboring the Pacific Ocean, has also been alerted and is facing the brunt of heavy rainfall. The response from both local and national authorities and their efforts to assist victims and prevent further harm are essential components in the aftermath of such an event.

Accidents Colombia Disaster
María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

