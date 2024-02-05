Landslide Causes Closure of Interstate 84 at Biggs Junction, Washington

In the heartland of Washington, a natural calamity has struck once again, rendering Interstate 84 at Biggs Junction impassable. The culprit is a landslide, an unwelcome replay of a similar incident that transpired less than a week ago. As of now, authorities are still unable to provide a timeline for when the artery will be unblocked and ready for traffic.

Recurring Landslide Problem

The landslide, which has firmly planted itself on Frontage Road, is causing considerable disruption. The situation is further compounded by a lack of alternative routes, forcing motorists to venture into uncharted territories. The incident has not only put a halt to the ebb and flow of daily commute but also raised questions about the area's propensity for landslides.

Response and Cleanup Operations

First responders and cleanup crews have been deployed to the site, working tirelessly to clear the debris and restore normalcy. However, the size and scale of the landslide appear to be formidable, with no immediate end in sight. The authorities have yet to provide an update on the progress of the operations or an estimated time of completion.

Not the First Time

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in the area. A similar landslide had led to the closure of I-84 on Frontage Road for several days, starting on January 31. The recurring issue has led to speculation about the stability of the terrain and the adequacy of existing preventative measures.