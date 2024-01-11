en English
Accidents

Landing Phase: The Critical Juncture in Airplane Safety

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:29 pm EST
In an analysis that spans nearly two decades, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has gathered data pointing to a startling finding: over half of airplane accidents transpire during the landing phase. This revelation, culled from data collected between 2005 and 2023, underscores the landing phase as the most critical in terms of safety and accident potential in air travel.

The Perilous Act of Landing

According to the IATA, the act of landing an aircraft is fraught with more risks than any other aspect of flight. Their data indicates that an astonishing 53% of reported accidents have transpired during this critical phase. This statistic is an alarming reminder of the intricate challenges and potential hazards that pilots face during the descent and touchdown of an aircraft.

The Relative Risks of Air Travel

Despite the highlighted risks associated with the landing phase, it is essential to consider these findings in the broader context of overall transportation safety. When contrasted with other forms of transit, air travel continues to be one of the safest ways to traverse long distances. However, the insights provided by the IATA’s data serve as a crucial reminder of the areas within the aviation sector where safety measures and protocols need to be continually revisited, evaluated, and enhanced.

Implications for Aviation Safety

The revelation of landing being the high-risk phase in air travel significantly impacts how airlines, aviation authorities, and pilots approach safety measures. It underscores the necessity to focus on rigorous training, advanced technology, and stringent safety protocols during this stage of flight. As such, the aviation industry is urged to adopt a vigilant stance and strive for continuous improvement in its safety standards, with particular attention paid to the landing phase.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

