Accidents

Lancaster County Braces For Snow After Weekend of High Winds

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:27 pm EST
Lancaster County Braces For Snow After Weekend of High Winds

Residents of Lancaster County are bracing for up to 3 inches of snow, following a weekend characterized by high winds. This forecast, according to AccuWeather, predicts that the snowfall will span late Monday night to Tuesday evening, specifically from 11 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A Calm Before The Snowstorm

Monday’s weather is expected to present a stark contrast to the forthcoming snowfall. The day is set to be relatively calm albeit cold, with temperatures peaking at 32 degrees Fahrenheit accompanied by moderate winds. However, this calm is merely the prelude to the anticipated snow deluge.

Weekend Weather Woes

The weekend saw the county wrestling with severe wind conditions, causing significant disruptions. Road closures were necessitated due to a tree falling on wires, significantly impacting traffic on Rawlinsville Road. Adding to the weather-induced chaos, power outages plunged over 4,000 residents into darkness, with Providence Township bearing the brunt of the blackout. Efforts to restore power are in full swing, with estimates projecting a return of electricity by Tuesday night.

Road Incidents and Power Outage

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported several road incidents triggered by the weekend’s severe weather. Kinderhook Road had to be closed due to downed utility lines, and a fallen tree blocked Lloyds Road. As Lancaster County faces the impending snowfall, residents are urged to stay informed and be prepared for potential disruptions.

author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

