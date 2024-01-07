Lancashire Sees Record Increase in Fatalities at Non-Fire Emergencies Attended by Firefighters

The picturesque county of Lancashire has witnessed a disconcerting increase in fatalities during non-fire emergencies attended by firefighters in the past year, with deaths surging by a substantial 40 percent compared to the previous year. This rise has significantly contributed to the overall 17 percent escalation in fatalities at non-fire incidents across England, despite a marginal 2.3 percent increase in the number of such incidents attended by fire and rescue services nationally.

The Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service reported a staggering 117 deaths in the year to March 2023, a figure that marks the highest number since records commenced in 2010-11. The Fire Brigades Union attributes this alarming increase to the cuts in funding and a reduction in firefighter jobs since 2010, resulting in prolonged response times and inadequate resources.

The Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service grappled with a record high of 4,960 non-fire incidents, including road traffic collisions, floods, and medical incidents. In an attempt to curb this escalation, the service is actively involved in campaigns and partnerships aimed at reducing the number of incidents, particularly those pertaining to road traffic collisions.

Both the National Fire Chiefs Council and the Home Office have voiced their commitment to reducing fatalities and ensuring fire services are adequately resourced. They have assured that fire and rescue authorities are set to receive an estimated £2.6 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24. This commitment offers a glimmer of hope amidst an otherwise grim scenario.