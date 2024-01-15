Lakeville Police Pursue Hit-and-Run Driver Following Dollar Tree Store Incident

In a quiet Sunday morning, the usual tranquility of Main Street in Lakeville, Massachusetts, was disrupted when a vehicle unexpectedly mounted the curb and collided with the front of a Dollar Tree store. The hit-and-run incident, which occurred around 10 a.m., resulted in broken glass and substantial damage to the storefront. Notwithstanding the chaos, no injuries were reported, fortuitously sparing the lives of potential victims.

Lakeville Police on the Hunt

The Lakeville Police Department, currently spearheading the investigation, is actively seeking the driver involved in the incident. The driver, who evidently fled the scene, remains at large, leaving the local authorities with the task of piecing together the circumstances that led to this unfortunate event. With the puzzle yet to be solved, the police department has appealed to the public, seeking assistance in locating the driver responsible for the property damage.

Public Assistance Requested

In a bid to hasten the process of identifying and apprehending the hit-and-run driver, the police department has requested that anyone with information about the incident contact them on their dedicated line at 508-947-4422. The department believes that public tips could prove vital in this ongoing investigation, potentially shining a light on the driver’s identity and whereabouts.

The Aftermath and Ongoing Efforts

Following the incident, the local Building Commissioner was promptly informed about the extent of the damage to the Dollar Tree store. As the investigation continues, the police are hopeful that their appeal to the public will yield fruitful results, leading to the capture of the culprit. In the interim, residents are urged to remain vigilant, ensuring the safety of the Lakeville community remains paramount.