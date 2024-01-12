Lahore’s Metro Bus Service Begins Track Repair and Maintenance Work

In a significant development for Lahore’s public transportation, the Metro Bus service has initiated repair and maintenance work on its track. Commencing this Thursday, the project has necessitated a partial closure of the service, affecting a significant portion of the city’s commuters.

Impact on Services

The service’s operations are now limited to the stretch between Kalma Chowk and Gajjumata. Consequently, services extending from Kalma Chowk to Shahdara have faced suspension post 8:30 pm. This change has been instigated to facilitate the repair and maintenance activities without disrupting the service entirely.

Need for Repairs

The Metro Bus track, which had witnessed a lack of significant maintenance for the past decade, was in a deteriorating condition. The aging infrastructure has been a contributing factor to several bus accidents, raising concerns about public safety. The wear and tear were evident in the damaged fences, barriers, and electrical equipment at the stations.

Repair and Maintenance Project

The Mass Transit Authority has collaborated with the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to undertake this much-needed project. The LDA, responsible for the city’s urban planning, has taken charge of the project, planning a comprehensive refurbishment of the tracks, stations, and related infrastructure. The project, estimated to cost around Rs332 million, is specifically targeting the segment from the Canal Station to Niazi Station. With a timeline of three months, the project is expected to enhance the safety and efficiency of the Metro Bus service.