Accidents

Lagos Policemen Knocked Down During Stop-and-Search Operation

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:29 am EST
Lagos Policemen Knocked Down During Stop-and-Search Operation

Two Lagos State policemen, Inspector Alabi Kayode and Inspector Edukpe Oronya, were knocked down during a stop-and-search operation in Oshodi, a bustling district of Lagos, Nigeria. The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the 7/8 Bus Stop, one of the busiest areas of the metropolis.

Violent Encounter

The assailants, in a Toyota Camry and a Lexus 350 with unidentified number plates, accelerated as the police attempted to flag them down for a routine search. The unexpected acceleration resulted in the officers being struck down, with both sustaining serious injuries.

Injuries and Immediate Aftermath

Kayode suffered significant injuries to his head and hand, while Oronya was rolled over by the vehicles. In the wake of the collision, a brazen attempt was made by the assailants to snatch the officers’ rifles. This attempt, however, was thwarted by the timely intervention of other police personnel present at the scene.

Medical Attention and Investigation

The injured officers were quickly transported to Divine Grace Hospital in Mafoluku-Oshodi for medical attention. An investigation into the incident, which shocked local residents and has raised concerns about public safety, is currently underway. Despite numerous attempts, comments from Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, were not obtained.

While this incident occurred in Oshodi, Lagos State, it mirrors a similar attack that took place in Okija, Anambra State, where unknown gunmen attacked a checkpoint and killed several policemen. These incidents underscore the escalating threat to law enforcement officers and public safety in the region.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

