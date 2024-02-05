Lagos Gas Explosion: Tragedy Strikes, Leaving a Community In Ruins

On a fateful Sunday afternoon, around 2 pm, a cooking gas explosion in the Ojokoro Local Council Development Area of Lagos state, Nigeria, wreaked havoc on a tight-knit community, causing a devastating fire that left a 4-year-old girl, Faridat Shittu, her grandparents, and her uncle severely injured. The incident took place in a three-storey building on Odubanwo Street, off Olaniyi Street, Gbinrinmi, and its aftermath was nothing short of catastrophic.

The Explosion and the Aftermath

The explosion was triggered as the grandmother was frying meat. A spark from the hot oil ignited the gas, causing an explosion that quickly consumed the building. As the fire spread, community members rallied together, putting their lives at risk to extinguish the blaze and rescue the victims. Faridat, her grandparents, and her uncle were rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

The Scale of Destruction

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reported that the building, which housed 14 rooms and shops, was razed to the ground, leaving approximately 11 families without a roof over their heads. The landlord, Pa Femi Odubanwo Solomon, was among those trapped inside the building. His neighbours, in a display of heroism, braved the raging inferno to rescue him. He is currently taking refuge in a church across from his demolished property.

Simultaneous Disaster

Tragedy didn't stop at Odubanwo Street that day. Another fire outbreak occurred in the Abule-Egba area of Lagos, laying waste to numerous shops, generators, vehicles, and motorcycle machines. The Chairman of Ojokoro LCDA and his medical team sprung into action, providing much-needed assistance to the victims of both disasters.