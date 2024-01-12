en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Lafayette Police Department Vehicle Involved in Morning Crash

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:50 am EST
Lafayette Police Department Vehicle Involved in Morning Crash

Earlier today, a vehicle from the Lafayette Police Department was involved in a collision on Ambassador Caffery near Bonair Drive. At this moment, the specific circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear, including the potential injuries the officer may have suffered.

Crash Details and Eyewitness Accounts

Eyewitnesses present at the scene have suggested that the accident may have occurred while the officer was in the midst of pursuing another vehicle. It is believed that the police unit was cut off by an unrelated car, leading to the ensuing crash. Following the collision, the police vehicle ended up crashing into a fence, ultimately coming to a halt in the yard of a nearby residence.

Dispatchers’ Report and Officer’s Condition

Initial reports from Lafayette dispatchers indicated that the accident resulted in injuries, but the extent of these injuries was not immediately known. There is a current lack of clarity regarding the officer’s condition post-accident. This lack of precise information on the officer’s health status has led to increased concern among the local community, anxiously awaiting further updates.

Awaiting Further Updates

As the city of Lafayette and its citizens hold their breath, further details on the officer’s injuries are eagerly anticipated. These details are expected to be released as they become available, shedding light on the severity of the accident and its consequences. In the meantime, an investigation into the crash is likely ongoing, to determine the exact sequence of events leading up to the unfortunate incident.

0
Accidents United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
4 mins ago
Bomaderry Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Basketball Coach Scott Balsar
On January 10, Bomaderry mourned the tragic loss of esteemed basketball coach and community leader, Scott Balsar, who died in a car accident. Known for his warm personality and profound influence, Balsar’s sudden death has left an indelible void in the community. More than a coach, he was a mentor, a leader, and an inspiration,
Bomaderry Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Basketball Coach Scott Balsar
Debris of the Missing Indian Air Force An-32 Aircraft Discovered Over Bay of Bengal
59 mins ago
Debris of the Missing Indian Air Force An-32 Aircraft Discovered Over Bay of Bengal
Perth-Based Early Learning Service Fined Over Toddler's Distressing Ordeal
1 hour ago
Perth-Based Early Learning Service Fined Over Toddler's Distressing Ordeal
Tragic Loss of Painter Sparks Conversations on Workplace Safety
12 mins ago
Tragic Loss of Painter Sparks Conversations on Workplace Safety
Dramatic Crash in Fishponds: BMW SUV Overturns, No Injuries Reported
22 mins ago
Dramatic Crash in Fishponds: BMW SUV Overturns, No Injuries Reported
Helicopter Crash at Welshpool: Inexperienced Passenger at the Controls
50 mins ago
Helicopter Crash at Welshpool: Inexperienced Passenger at the Controls
Latest Headlines
World News
Impact of Public Service Cuts on Women and Low-Income Families Discussed in Senedd's Finance Committee
55 seconds
Impact of Public Service Cuts on Women and Low-Income Families Discussed in Senedd's Finance Committee
Medvedev Warns of War Declaration if UK Troops Deploy in Ukraine
1 min
Medvedev Warns of War Declaration if UK Troops Deploy in Ukraine
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
2 mins
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
No. 11 Auburn Tigers Set to Host No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats: A Gymnastics Showdown Awaits
3 mins
No. 11 Auburn Tigers Set to Host No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats: A Gymnastics Showdown Awaits
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Stresses on Parliamentary Independence Amid Reforms
4 mins
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Stresses on Parliamentary Independence Amid Reforms
Teenage Darts Prodigy's Meteoric Rise Draws Parallels with Tennis Star's Career
5 mins
Teenage Darts Prodigy's Meteoric Rise Draws Parallels with Tennis Star's Career
Mission: Chapter 1: Action-Packed but Predictable, Despite Arun Vijay's Efforts
5 mins
Mission: Chapter 1: Action-Packed but Predictable, Despite Arun Vijay's Efforts
U.S. and U.K. Launch Significant Military Operations Against Houthi Militants in Yemen
6 mins
U.S. and U.K. Launch Significant Military Operations Against Houthi Militants in Yemen
Tyreek Hill's Playful Banter: Former Teammates, Football, and Taylor Swift
6 mins
Tyreek Hill's Playful Banter: Former Teammates, Football, and Taylor Swift
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
55 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app