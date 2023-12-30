en English
Accidents

Ladysmith Floods: A Community’s Enduring Hope Amidst Tragedy

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:14 pm EST
Ladysmith Floods: A Community's Enduring Hope Amidst Tragedy

As the aftermath of the disastrous Christmas Eve floods in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, continues to unfold, the community’s unwavering determination to find those still missing is a beacon of hope. Amid the tragedy, the exact number of missing individuals remains uncertain, with families still lodging missing person reports.

An Ongoing Search

Mandlenkosi Zikalala, a local resident, has been tirelessly seeking his neighbor, Ndolo Sibisi, who was swept away by the turbulent Klip River. Zikalala acknowledges the tremendous efforts of the community in the mission to find the missing people. He also anticipates that funeral arrangements may be delayed as pathologists are needed to identify some of the recovered bodies.

Survivor’s Tale

Rozel Malaton’s story stands out among the heartrending narratives. She lost her two children and fiancé to the flood but managed to survive by clinging to a tree as the floodwaters surged around her. Such stories of survival and loss offer a haunting perspective of the flood’s devastating impact.

Government’s Response

The KwaZulu-Natal government has confirmed a death toll of 22, a figure that’s feared to increase as the search continues. Police have deployed extensive search and rescue teams, including K9 units and a helicopter, to persist with the mission. Four victims are reportedly still unaccounted for.

Adding to the urgency of the search is the forecast for more heavy rainfall. The South African Weather Service has issued warnings for the upcoming New Year’s weekend, especially for areas prone to flooding. Both residents and business owners are advised to remain vigilant in the face of this potential threat.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

