Labrador Attacked by Escaped Rottweilers: Owners in Dispute as AVS Investigates

A quiet night stroll turned into a harrowing ordeal for a Labrador retriever named Hobbit and its owner, Ms. Song Ming Shi, on Sennett Road, January 9th. Four collarless Rottweilers, having escaped through a faulty gate, launched an unprovoked attack on the unsuspecting Hobbit, inflicting a series of severe bites.

A Fierce Battle for Survival

The Rottweilers targeted Hobbit’s neck, shoulder, rear end, and tore one of its ears. Ms. Song, in a desperate attempt to protect her beloved pet, used a dustbin to fend off the attack. Undeterred by the danger, she shielded Hobbit with her own body until a neighbor came to their rescue.

Aftermath of the Attack

Hobbit was rushed to Gaia Veterinary Centre, where it underwent emergency treatment costing over $3,000. Ms. Song, who sustained minor injuries during the incident, sought medical help at Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The traumatic event was reported to the police, and the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) for investigation.

Owners Face Off

The Rottweilers’ owner, Ms. Marissa Leow, acknowledged the incident as an unfortunate accident, attributing it to a corroded magnetic lock on their gate. In an attempt to resolve the situation privately, she reached out to Ms. Song, who declined the offer, opting for legal action. If found guilty under the Animals and Birds Act, Ms. Leow could face a maximum fine of $1,000.

In the wake of the incident, Ms. Song voiced her hope for the Rottweilers to be rehabilitated rather than euthanized, highlighting the need for responsible pet ownership.