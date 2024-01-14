en English
Accidents

Labrador Attacked by Escaped Rottweilers: Owners in Dispute as AVS Investigates

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:46 am EST
Labrador Attacked by Escaped Rottweilers: Owners in Dispute as AVS Investigates

A quiet night stroll turned into a harrowing ordeal for a Labrador retriever named Hobbit and its owner, Ms. Song Ming Shi, on Sennett Road, January 9th. Four collarless Rottweilers, having escaped through a faulty gate, launched an unprovoked attack on the unsuspecting Hobbit, inflicting a series of severe bites.

A Fierce Battle for Survival

The Rottweilers targeted Hobbit’s neck, shoulder, rear end, and tore one of its ears. Ms. Song, in a desperate attempt to protect her beloved pet, used a dustbin to fend off the attack. Undeterred by the danger, she shielded Hobbit with her own body until a neighbor came to their rescue.

Aftermath of the Attack

Hobbit was rushed to Gaia Veterinary Centre, where it underwent emergency treatment costing over $3,000. Ms. Song, who sustained minor injuries during the incident, sought medical help at Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The traumatic event was reported to the police, and the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) for investigation.

Owners Face Off

The Rottweilers’ owner, Ms. Marissa Leow, acknowledged the incident as an unfortunate accident, attributing it to a corroded magnetic lock on their gate. In an attempt to resolve the situation privately, she reached out to Ms. Song, who declined the offer, opting for legal action. If found guilty under the Animals and Birds Act, Ms. Leow could face a maximum fine of $1,000.

In the wake of the incident, Ms. Song voiced her hope for the Rottweilers to be rehabilitated rather than euthanized, highlighting the need for responsible pet ownership.

0
Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

