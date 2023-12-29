en English
Accidents

La Union’s Surfing Capital Temporarily Shuts Beaches Following Drownings

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:33 am EST
In an unprecedented move, the local government unit (LGU) of San Juan in La Union, often hailed as the surfing capital of North Philippines, has temporarily halted all beach activities and suspended water-related tourism in response to a spate of tragic incidents. This decision underscores the imperative of safety measures and the fragile equilibrium between tourism and public safety, casting a sobering light on the potential perils of the sea.

Tragedy Strikes the Surfing Capital

A recent Tuesday saw the loss of two young lives as a pair of cousins, aged 12 and 9, from Kibungan, Benguet, were swept away by the powerful waves at a beach in Barangay Taboc. The incident was part of a series of drowning occurrences that marked a sad turn of events for San Juan and Bauang in La Union, with a total of five drowning deaths reported between 26 to 27 December. The victims included two teenagers and a 20-year-old, whose lives were abruptly ended by the unforgiving sea.

The Beach Closure: A Safety Precaution

In response to the tragic incidents and a gale warning issued by Pagasa, Mayor Arturo Valdriz made the difficult decision to order the temporary closure of the public beaches of San Juan. The closure, indicative of strong to gale-force winds affecting the seaboard of Northern Luzon, took immediate effect upon issuance. The primary aim of this precautionary measure is to mitigate the risk of drowning for beachgoers and safeguard the inhabitants and tourists of the city.

A Silver Lining: Surfing at Kahuna Beach Resort and Spa

Despite the general closure, a ray of hope shines for the surfing community. The mayor’s order was later amended to allow surfing at the Kahuna Beach Resort and Spa in Barangay Urbiztondo, which has been evaluated as safe for the popular water sport. This provision offers a glimmer of normalcy amidst the crisis, allowing the spirit of surfing to persist in the face of adversity. The length of the closure remains undetermined, pending ongoing safety evaluations and the subsequent actions of the LGU.

Accidents Philippines Travel & Tourism
