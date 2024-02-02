Kupwara Administration Initiates Helicopter Service for Stranded Individuals Amid Snowfall

In the face of harsh weather conditions and road closures, the District Administration of Kupwara has risen to the occasion by facilitating helicopter services to aid stranded passengers and patients in the snowbound Karnah sub-division. In a display of seamless coordination and swift action, 12 individuals, including five patients in urgent need of advanced medical treatment, were airlifted from Tangdhar to Kupwara. These airlifts were conducted over two air sorties, underscoring the pressing need for such services in remote areas.

Helicopter Service: A Lifeline for Stranded Passengers and Patients

The helicopter service, part of a subsidized initiative, also flew out 10 passengers bound for Karnah from the District Police Lines (DPL), Kupwara. These individuals had been stranded, their movement restricted by the closure of the Chowkibal-Tangdhar road and the severity of the weather. Mudasir Sikander, the Nodal Officer for the Heli Service, played a pivotal role in the operations, overseeing them from the DPL Helipad in Kupwara.

Administration Praised for Quick Response

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan, in collaboration with the UT Administration, has been on the receiving end of praise and gratitude for the timely organization of the helicopter service. This action speaks volumes about the civil administration's commitment to ensuring that essential services, such as healthcare, reach even the remotest areas.

Significant Relief for Locals

The helicopter service has been a boon for locals, particularly patients, who had been grappling with difficulties due to the closure of the Chowkibal-Tangdhar road and harsh weather conditions. By providing a lifeline in these trying times, the administration has not only showcased its dedication to public service but also set a precedent for dealing with similar situations in the future.