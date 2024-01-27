Kuala Lumpur to Experience Major Road Closures for Royal Ceremony

Kuala Lumpur is preparing for a significant event that will bring about substantial road closures. On Tuesday, January 30, the city will hold the departure ceremony for the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. As the city pays its respects, several key routes will be completely or partially closed, impacting daily commutes and traffic patterns.

Extensive Road Closures

The Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) has announced that seven major routes will be entirely closed, with an additional 13 routes experiencing phased closures beginning at 9am. The affected areas encompass important roads leading to and from Jalan Parlimen, Bulatan Dato' Onn, and major highways such as the Lebuhraya Sultan Iskandar and the KL-Seremban Expressway.

Meticulous Traffic Management

To manage traffic during this significant event, a total of 91 police officers will be deployed. Road users are strongly advised to avoid the affected routes to prevent congestion and to diligently follow instructions from the traffic police on duty.

Accessing Assistance and Information

The public can reach out to the Jalan Tun HS Lee Traffic Police Station or the Kuala Lumpur JSPT Hotline for further details. These road closures mark the end of Al-Sultan Abdullah's five-year term as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, which officially concludes on January 30.