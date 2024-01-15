Kranj Mountain Rescue Reports Record Incidents in 2023, Stresses on Safety Preparations

In a year fraught with challenges and trials, the mountain rescue service in Kranj culminated 2023 with a record-high of 687 incidents, excluding their operations during the catastrophic floods in August. Despite this peak in incident numbers, the service has noted a silver lining: a decrease in fatal accidents.

Reflecting on the Past

Compared to the previous year’s count of 38, fatal accidents dropped to 28 in 2023. This reduction, while still highlighting the inherent dangers of mountainous terrains, represents a significant stride towards increased safety for hikers and climbers in the region.

Unveiling Causes

Upon analysis, the service revealed that the majority of these accidents resulted from insufficient preparation and lack of proper equipment among the outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, foreign tourists unfamiliar with the local terrain also accounted for a significant proportion of these incidents.

Advocating Safety Measures

The mountain rescue team underscores the importance of thorough preparation and appropriate equipment in ensuring safety while hiking or climbing. Their message is clear and resonant: safety should not be compromised for the thrill of adventure. Alongside this advocacy, the service continues its relentless efforts to improve safety measures and provide timely assistance in the mountainous regions.