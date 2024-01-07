en English
Accidents

Kona Patrol Officers Investigate Early Morning Brush Fire

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:57 pm EST
Kona Patrol Officers Investigate Early Morning Brush Fire

In the quiet darkness of early Saturday morning, January 6, Kona was jolted awake by a brush fire. This incident unfolded near the intersection of the 75-500 block of Kuakini Highway and Hualalai Road. Reacting swiftly, Kona patrol officers received the distress call at 2:40 a.m. and were immediately on the scene. Despite the large plume of smoke that greeted the officers, the fire itself remained elusive, hidden from immediate view by the road.

Swift Response and Fire Containment

The Hawai’i Fire Department was summoned, and their professionalism shone through as they successfully extinguished the fire. The affected area, a 10-foot by 20-foot patch of land, was contained swiftly, ensuring that the fire did not spread to the surrounding areas. The firefighting efforts resulted in the temporary closure of Hualalai Road for an hour.

No Property Damage or Injuries Reported

Adding a silver lining to the situation, the Hawai’i Fire Department confirmed that there were no reports of property damages or injuries. The fire, while significant, was restricted to an undeveloped patch of land, avoiding costly damages and potential injuries.

Investigation Underway, Public Participation Sought

The cause of the fire remains a mystery. The Hawai’i Police Department has taken up the mantle of investigation, seeking to uncover the source of this unexpected blaze. They have reached out to the public, requesting anyone with information about the fire to contact Kona Patrol Sergeant Thomas Chun-Ming. To encourage participation, they have provided both email and phone contact options. Additionally, individuals with information who wish to remain anonymous have another route via Crime Stoppers. The organization offers a potential reward of up to $1,000, serving as an incentive for those who can provide valuable tips leading to resolution.

Accidents United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

