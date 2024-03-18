Kolkata Tragedy: 2 Dead, 7 Injured in Illegal Building Collapse, CM Promises Action

In a shocking incident late Sunday night, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in Hazari Mollah Bagan, Garden Reach area of Kolkata, claiming two lives and injuring at least seven others. Kolkata Mayor, Firhad Hakim, confirmed the casualties and mentioned that rescue operations are ongoing, with fears of more individuals trapped under the debris.

Immediate Response and Rescue Efforts

Following the collapse, rescue and search operations were promptly initiated. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the site early Monday, assessing the situation and coordinating with emergency services. She revealed that the building was being constructed illegally, without the necessary permissions from the state administration. CM Banerjee has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident, vowing strict action against those responsible for the unauthorized construction.

Government's Commitment to Victims

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy, CM Banerjee announced compensation for the families of the deceased and injured. An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs 1 lakh to the injured persons. Furthermore, she assured assistance for the repair of nearby houses damaged in the incident, emphasizing the government's support for the affected families.

Community and Political Reaction

The local community and political figures have reacted with concern and urgency. Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose were among the officials who visited the site to oversee the rescue operations. Opposition leaders have called for immediate action and involvement of the West Bengal State Disaster Management Team to aid in rescue efforts. Social media has been abuzz with calls for support and assistance for the victims and their families.

The incident has sparked a conversation about the safety and legality of construction practices in urban areas. As the city mourns the loss of life and grapples with the aftermath of the collapse, the focus shifts towards ensuring such tragedies are averted in the future. The state's commitment to taking stringent actions against illegal constructions and supporting the affected families marks a critical step towards addressing the broader issues of urban safety and governance.