Knoxville Police Release Christmas Eve Officer-Involved Shooting Footage

In the early morning of Christmas Eve, a chilling scene unfolded near Chilhowee Park, Knoxville, Tennessee, as captured by body-cam and in-car cameras of the local Police Department. The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) released the footage, providing a transparent account of an officer-involved shooting incident that had the city holding its breath.

A Call, A Confrontation, A Chase

The incident began with reports of a silver sedan occupant recklessly firing shots at residential buildings. The suspect then crashed into a park fence and attempted to flee the scene. Responding to the call was a KPD officer who found himself in a direct confrontation with the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Leroy Brooks.

The footage depicts a tense standoff between Officer Bailey and Brooks. During this encounter, Brooks audaciously shot at the officer, prompting Bailey to return fire in self-defense. Remarkably, no one was injured in the ensuing gunfire exchange.

Escape into the Woods

Following the face-off, Brooks managed to escape into the nearby woods, evading immediate arrest. However, the story did not end there. Later, Brooks was found unresponsive in the woods. The officers on the scene administered Narcan, a medication used to block the effects of opioids, especially in overdose situations.

From Hospital to Courtroom

After receiving the Narcan, Brooks regained consciousness and was subsequently hospitalized. Upon his release from the hospital, Brooks found himself facing a slew of charges. These included attempted first-degree murder, various firearm-related offenses, and reckless endangerment, painting a dark picture of the Christmas Eve incident.