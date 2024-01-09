Knocknagoshel Mourns the Loss of Beloved Charlie in Tragic Car Accident

The quiet town of Knocknagoshel, Kerry, finds itself in mourning after the loss of one of its beloved members, Charlie, in a fatal car accident. Known for his warmth and humor, Charlie’s absence has left a palpable void in the community.

Tragic Collision on the N21

On December 23, just after 10 am, a two-car collision on the N21 at Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel, claimed the life of Charlie. He was immediately rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Four individuals from the second car involved were also hospitalized for assessment.

Community Remembrance

Charlie’s funeral at St Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel, saw a large turnout, reflecting the deep affection the community held for him. Personal items, including a photo of Charlie with his dog, a sod of turf symbolizing his warm home, a DVD of Brendan Grace reflecting his love for comedy, and a photo with his brothers from a holiday, were presented at the altar. These items, each encapsulating a piece of Charlie’s unique personality, added a personal touch to the heartfelt service.

Family Tribute

A family member reminisced about Charlie’s inherent warmth and humor, his love for comedian Brendan Grace, and his global family connections in places like London, New York, and New Jersey. The family expressed gratitude to the attendees, Charlie’s close friends, and the ICU staff at University Hospital Kerry for their compassionate care.

Charlie was laid to rest in the Old Cemetery in Brosna following the mass service, leaving behind a legacy of warmth, humor, and community spirit that will be cherished for years to come.