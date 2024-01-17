KiwiRail Charged by Maritime NZ Over Kaitaki Ferry Incident

Maritime New Zealand (Maritime NZ) has leveled charges against KiwiRail, in relation to a severe incident that took place in January 2023. The incident involved the Interislander ferry, Kaitaki, which experienced a loss of propulsion while nearing Wellington Harbour. On January 28, 2023, the ferry with a count of more than 800 passengers and 80 crew members onboard, experienced a power failure, subsequently issuing a mayday call. Despite the power loss, the vessel managed to regain limited power and safely reach the port, allowing the passengers and crew to disembark without any harm.

Advertisment

Maritime NZ's Year-Long Investigation

Following the incident, Maritime NZ, acting in its capacity as the maritime and designated health and safety regulator, embarked on a year-long investigation. This investigation included a thorough review of KiwiRail's safety and maintenance management processes and procedures. It also involved conducting interviews and a detailed examination of the Kaitaki. The breakdown led to an inquiry by the Transport Accident Investigation Commission, which attributed the failure to an aging rubber expansion joint. This part was 13 years old when it was installed in 2018 and had reached 18 years of age by the time it broke.

Charges Filed Against KiwiRail

Advertisment

After a meticulous review of the collected material, Maritime NZ decided to file a charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 against KiwiRail. In response to the charges, KiwiRail CEO Peter Reidy assured passengers and staff that their safety is the topmost priority. He stated that the company has conducted a comprehensive review of all its asset management practices.

Case Under Judicial Review

As the case is currently under judicial review, both Maritime NZ and KiwiRail have refrained from making any additional comments about the ongoing legal proceedings. This incident serves as a potent reminder of the vital importance of stringent safety and maintenance procedures in the maritime industry, where the stakes are incredibly high.