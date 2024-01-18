Kinninvie Crossroads Safety Improvements Completed After Repeated Accidents

In a response to persistent public outcry for better traffic control, significant safety enhancements have been completed at the Kinninvie crossroads near Barnard Castle in County Durham. These improvements, including the replacement of 'give-way' signs with 'stop' signs, the introduction of new road markings, a high friction road surface application, and a new vehicle-activated warning sign equipped with flashlights, have been implemented to curb the increasing number of accidents at the location.

Temporary Measures and Public Opposition

The initial response to the traffic problem at the Kinninvie crossroads was the installation of temporary traffic lights. However, these measures were met with non-compliance as some drivers chose to ignore them. The council had also proposed to close the C140 northbound at the crossroads for an 18-month period, with considerations for a permanent closure. This plan, however, was met with strong opposition from locals, leading to a halt in its implementation.

Safety Overhauls at Other Crossroads

In a concerted effort to enhance road safety in the region, similar improvement works have also been carried out on other nearby crossroads. This comprehensive approach underlines the council's commitment to addressing the broader issues of traffic safety in County Durham.

Continuous Monitoring and Community Engagement

Dave Lewin, Durham County Council’s strategic traffic manager, confirmed the completion of the improvements and the removal of temporary lights. He highlighted that continuous monitoring of the situation would be in place to ensure the efficacy of the new measures. Lewin also mentioned that prior to the implementation of the safety enhancements, discussions were held with residents, Marwood Parish Council, and the police. This inclusive approach was aimed at ensuring the community was part of the decision-making process and that their concerns were adequately addressed.