Kinnelon Resident Dies in Upstate New York Snowmobile Crash

In a tragic turn of events, Kinnelon resident Kelly Rozansky, 56, lost his life in a snowmobile crash in upstate New York. The fatal accident transpired in the early hours of Wednesday, January 31, when Rozansky, riding his 2021 Ski-Doo snowmobile, lost control and met with a tree.

Speed: A Factor in the Tragic Incident

Rozansky was heading westbound on Trail 5 when the accident occurred. The icy conditions of the trail, combined with the speed at which Rozansky was operating his snowmobile, led to the fatal collision. It was Rozansky's companions who discovered him lifeless shortly after the crash.

Ronald Johnson, the police chief for the Town of Webb, stated that speed played a significant role in the fatal incident. He emphasized the need for snowmobilers to be cautious, especially considering the icy conditions of the area and the inherent dangers of high-speed operation.

Emergency Response

Emergency services arrived at the scene at approximately 12:40 a.m., following the report of the incident. Despite their quick response, Rozansky had already succumbed to his injuries, marking a somber start to the day for the snowmobiling community and the town of Kinnelon.

In the aftermath of this tragic incident, the local law enforcement and snowmobiling community reiterated the importance of safety measures and responsible riding. The loss of Kelly Rozansky serves as a stark reminder of the dangers linked to high-speed snowmobiling, particularly under challenging conditions.