Kingston High School Community Mourns the Tragic Loss of Junior Dillon Tyler Gokey

A pall of sorrow has descended on Kingston High School following the tragic demise of Dillon Tyler Gokey, a beloved junior, in a four-vehicle collision on Route 28 in Shandaken. The incident occurred on the fateful morning of January 8, leaving a community steeped in grief and disbelief.

A Life Cut Short

Known for his diligent work ethic and goal-oriented disposition, Dillon was an exemplary student and a skilled varsity baseball player. Apart from excelling in academics and sports, he was an industrious lad who spent his out-of-school hours at Adams Garden Center in Kingston. He was also engaged in various side jobs, including cutting firewood, mowing lawns, and aiding in his family’s enterprise.

The Pursuit of Dreams

Dillon was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hunting, snowboarding, and jet skiing. His ambitions were not confined to the realms of leisure; he aspired to walk the hallowed halls of Florida State University. Dillon’s dream was to don the mantle of an anesthesiologist, a testament to his drive to serve others.

Remembering Dillon

Survived by his parents Cathleen and Jamie Gokey, sister Reilly, grandparents, and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins, Dillon’s passing has left a void that is impossible to fill. A visitation service is slated for January 14, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow on January 15. The Gokey family, in their hour of grief, has requested that instead of flowers, well-wishers consider making donations to charities such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, as a tribute to Dillon’s memory.

A Community in Mourning

As news of Dillon’s untimely passing spread, the Kingston High School class of 2025 organized a candlelight vigil in his memory. Held at Kingston Plaza near the baseball field on January 12, the vigil was a poignant reminder of Dillon’s indelible impact on the school community. In these difficult times, the school district is extending support and assistance to students, faculty, and staff grappling with the aftermath of this devastating loss.