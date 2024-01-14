Kingston Community Unites in Candlelight Vigil for Lost Student-Athletes

The Kingston community came together in profound grief and unity on Friday night, January 12, in Kingston Plaza, illuminating the area with candles to honor the lives of two beloved student-athletes, Jack Noble and Dillon Gokey. The Kingston High School juniors tragically lost their lives in a car crash on January 8, leaving an indelible void in the hearts of friends, family, and their school community.

Community Outpouring of Support

The candlelight vigil saw a significant turnout. A diverse crowd, including friends, family, teachers, coaches, classmates, and other community members, gathered to pay their respects and share cherished memories of the two boys. The event also served as a show of solidarity for Joseph Sepesi, another student who survived the accident with serious injuries.

Remembering Noble and Gokey

Several speakers graced the vigil, sharing heartfelt anecdotes that painted a vivid picture of the boys’ character and the impact they had on those around them. Among them were Rob Parisian and Casey Westermann, teachers and coaches at Kingston High School, who remembered the boys with fondness and deep respect.

Broader Community Response

Beyond the vigil, the community response to the tragic incident extended to social media tributes and activities at the school. The Kingston City School District took measures to offer ongoing support to those affected by the loss, deploying their Critical Incident Stress Management Team to provide guidance and emotional support.

The fatal accident occurred on state Route 28. The car, driven by Jack Noble, collided with a tractor-trailer that was unable to stop in time. Two other vehicles were also involved in the crash, which has shaken the Kingston community to its core.