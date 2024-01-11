en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Kingston Community Mourns Loss of Promising Student-Athlete Dillon Tyler Gokey

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:14 pm EST
Kingston Community Mourns Loss of Promising Student-Athlete Dillon Tyler Gokey

On a chilly morning of January 8, a tragic incident rippled through the quiet town of Shandaken, as the news of a multi-vehicle accident on Route 28 broke the early dawn silence. Among the victims was Dillon Tyler Gokey, a high-achieving junior from Kingston High School who was known for his academic prowess, athletic talent, and industrious nature.

Remembering Dillon Tyler Gokey

Consistently earning a spot on the highest honor roll, Dillon was an accomplished student who held a bright future ahead of him. His academic excellence was matched by his athletic abilities, as he was an active and esteemed member of the Varsity baseball team. Outside of school, Dillon was known for his hardworking demeanor, juggling multiple side jobs such as cutting firewood and mowing lawns while also working at the Garden Center at Adams in Kingston.

Dillon held big dreams, aspiring to join Florida State University and pursue a career as an anesthesiologist. An avid outdoorsman, Dillon found joy in hunting, snowboarding, and jet skiing.

A Community In Mourning

Dillon’s sudden departure has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and the entire community. He leaves behind his parents, Cathleen and Jamie Gokey, his sister Reilly, and a large extended family of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. They, together with the community, are mourning the loss of a promising young man who had so much to offer.

Final Farewell

A visitation is scheduled for Sunday, January 14, with a Mass of Christian Burial following on Monday, January 15. In a touching tribute to Dillon’s memory, the family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This gesture reflects the giving spirit of Dillon, a young man who was just beginning to explore his potential and make his mark on the world.

0
Accidents Obituary United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
9 mins ago
Queen's Funeral Rehearsal: A Comedy of Errors
On September 15, under the veil of early morning darkness to mitigate traffic disruption and evade media scrutiny, the rehearsal for the Queen’s funeral procession unwound. However, the event was marred by an unfortunate series of blunders. The proceedings, which caused considerable noise disturbance at Downing Street, eliciting the ire of the occupant, Liz Truss,
Queen's Funeral Rehearsal: A Comedy of Errors
Tragic Drowning Sparks Nationwide Coastal Safety Push in New Zealand
1 hour ago
Tragic Drowning Sparks Nationwide Coastal Safety Push in New Zealand
Guelph Dump Truck Collision: A Reminder of Road Safety and Infrastructure Vulnerability
1 hour ago
Guelph Dump Truck Collision: A Reminder of Road Safety and Infrastructure Vulnerability
ANA Flight Returns to Tokyo due to Cockpit Window Crack; No Injuries Reported
11 mins ago
ANA Flight Returns to Tokyo due to Cockpit Window Crack; No Injuries Reported
Massive Fire Engulfs Oil Tanker Trucks in Epping, New Hampshire
24 mins ago
Massive Fire Engulfs Oil Tanker Trucks in Epping, New Hampshire
UN Peacekeeping Helicopter Crash in Central African Republic: Crew Survives, Investigation Launched
43 mins ago
UN Peacekeeping Helicopter Crash in Central African Republic: Crew Survives, Investigation Launched
Latest Headlines
World News
BLV Tennis: Australia's Fastest Growing Blind Sport
40 seconds
BLV Tennis: Australia's Fastest Growing Blind Sport
Florida Gators Triumph Over Arkansas Razorbacks with Decisive 90-68 Win
1 min
Florida Gators Triumph Over Arkansas Razorbacks with Decisive 90-68 Win
World Economic Forum 2024: Navigating Global Challenges Amidst a Shifting Landscape
4 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Navigating Global Challenges Amidst a Shifting Landscape
Transforming Healthcare: The Rising Benefits of Home Hospital Care
5 mins
Transforming Healthcare: The Rising Benefits of Home Hospital Care
Historic Win for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Unsettles Beijing
8 mins
Historic Win for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Unsettles Beijing
2024 Iowa Caucuses: A Defining Moment in the Republican Presidential Primary
8 mins
2024 Iowa Caucuses: A Defining Moment in the Republican Presidential Primary
Trump Criticizes Political Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy: A Tactical Shift Within The MAGA Movement
9 mins
Trump Criticizes Political Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy: A Tactical Shift Within The MAGA Movement
Unusual Medical Case Reported: Man Diagnosed with Pubic Lice
10 mins
Unusual Medical Case Reported: Man Diagnosed with Pubic Lice
Legal Tangle: Contempt Ruling Against Wade Surfaces Amid Affair Allegations
11 mins
Legal Tangle: Contempt Ruling Against Wade Surfaces Amid Affair Allegations
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app