Kingston Community Mourns Loss of Promising Student-Athlete Dillon Tyler Gokey

On a chilly morning of January 8, a tragic incident rippled through the quiet town of Shandaken, as the news of a multi-vehicle accident on Route 28 broke the early dawn silence. Among the victims was Dillon Tyler Gokey, a high-achieving junior from Kingston High School who was known for his academic prowess, athletic talent, and industrious nature.

Remembering Dillon Tyler Gokey

Consistently earning a spot on the highest honor roll, Dillon was an accomplished student who held a bright future ahead of him. His academic excellence was matched by his athletic abilities, as he was an active and esteemed member of the Varsity baseball team. Outside of school, Dillon was known for his hardworking demeanor, juggling multiple side jobs such as cutting firewood and mowing lawns while also working at the Garden Center at Adams in Kingston.

Dillon held big dreams, aspiring to join Florida State University and pursue a career as an anesthesiologist. An avid outdoorsman, Dillon found joy in hunting, snowboarding, and jet skiing.

A Community In Mourning

Dillon’s sudden departure has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and the entire community. He leaves behind his parents, Cathleen and Jamie Gokey, his sister Reilly, and a large extended family of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. They, together with the community, are mourning the loss of a promising young man who had so much to offer.

Final Farewell

A visitation is scheduled for Sunday, January 14, with a Mass of Christian Burial following on Monday, January 15. In a touching tribute to Dillon’s memory, the family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This gesture reflects the giving spirit of Dillon, a young man who was just beginning to explore his potential and make his mark on the world.