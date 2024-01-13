en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

King Charles Grants Special Burial Request for Young Hit-and-Run Victim, William Brown

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:38 am EST
King Charles Grants Special Burial Request for Young Hit-and-Run Victim, William Brown

In a heartfelt tale of community solidarity and royal intervention, seven-year-old William Brown, who tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run incident in Folkestone, Kent, days before Christmas, was granted a special resting place. The football enthusiast was killed when a grey Peugeot van and a red Citroen car collided near his home, with the van driver making a hasty and irresponsible escape.

Arrest and Community Support

A 49-year-old man was apprehended in relation to the incident, marking a vital step towards justice for William’s family. Amidst their grief, the family found solace in the overwhelming support of their community. Almost a thousand compassionate donors rallied around them, contributing to a GoFundMe page set up to cover funeral expenses. The surplus funds, echoing the family’s generous spirit, were planned to be donated for a new heating system for St Mary and St Eanswythe’s Church, a site that held a deep emotional connection for the family.

A Mother’s Plea and A King’s Response

In an act of profound love and determination, Laura Brown, William’s mother, took it upon herself to deliver a petition to King Charles at Sandringham on Christmas Day. The petition sought permission for William’s burial in the cherished graveyard of St Mary and St Eanswythe’s Church, a site closed since 1857. Acknowledging the family’s anguish, King Charles granted this special permission, allowing the young boy’s final resting place to be in the hallowed grounds he loved.

Final Farewell to a Young Fan

William’s funeral, a poignant event, took place with a Manchester United flag gracing his coffin, a testament to his undying passion for the team. As the grieving community bid their final adieu, the man accused in the hit-and-run was bailed until March 6, with the police investigation pressing on to bring complete justice for William.

0
Accidents United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
26 seconds ago
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
In a tragic incident at the state-run MDM Hospital in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, a cancer patient lost his life due to a power outage that disrupted the oxygen supply. The patient, Gopal Bhati, was receiving treatment at the hospital’s trauma center when the unfortunate event occurred early on Friday. The emergency generator’s failure to kick in
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
Gas Heater Explosion Causes Stir in Imsida Neighborhood
15 mins ago
Gas Heater Explosion Causes Stir in Imsida Neighborhood
Collaborative Efforts Quell Residential Fire in Northern Nelson County
15 mins ago
Collaborative Efforts Quell Residential Fire in Northern Nelson County
Road Construction Site Accident Claims Life in Quinine, Ri Bhoi District
53 seconds ago
Road Construction Site Accident Claims Life in Quinine, Ri Bhoi District
Lewes Tennis Center Fire Causes Estimated $275,000 Damage
6 mins ago
Lewes Tennis Center Fire Causes Estimated $275,000 Damage
Police Chase Ends in Collision: Civilians Injured, Suspects Apprehended
14 mins ago
Police Chase Ends in Collision: Civilians Injured, Suspects Apprehended
Latest Headlines
World News
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
22 seconds
Dhaka's Urbanization Crisis: Governance Challenges and Traffic Congestion
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
37 seconds
Political Convulsions: Late 2010s Surpassing the 1960s?
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
40 seconds
Oxygen Supply Disruption Claims Life at MDM Hospital: Staff Suspended Amid Investigation
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
42 seconds
University of Jos Student Stabbed Over Noise Dispute: Family Appeals for Aid
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
1 min
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?
Pakistan's Election Commission Cracks Down on Electoral Deception
1 min
Pakistan's Election Commission Cracks Down on Electoral Deception
Rangers' Manager Philippe Clement Sent Off in Friendly Against Hertha Berlin
2 mins
Rangers' Manager Philippe Clement Sent Off in Friendly Against Hertha Berlin
Sheamus Reflects on WWE Championship Win Over Cena: A Last-Minute Decision, Cena’s Influence
3 mins
Sheamus Reflects on WWE Championship Win Over Cena: A Last-Minute Decision, Cena’s Influence
Tension Simmers within WWE's The OC: AJ Styles Shows Discontent
7 mins
Tension Simmers within WWE's The OC: AJ Styles Shows Discontent
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
55 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app