King Charles Grants Special Burial Request for Young Hit-and-Run Victim, William Brown

In a heartfelt tale of community solidarity and royal intervention, seven-year-old William Brown, who tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run incident in Folkestone, Kent, days before Christmas, was granted a special resting place. The football enthusiast was killed when a grey Peugeot van and a red Citroen car collided near his home, with the van driver making a hasty and irresponsible escape.

Arrest and Community Support

A 49-year-old man was apprehended in relation to the incident, marking a vital step towards justice for William’s family. Amidst their grief, the family found solace in the overwhelming support of their community. Almost a thousand compassionate donors rallied around them, contributing to a GoFundMe page set up to cover funeral expenses. The surplus funds, echoing the family’s generous spirit, were planned to be donated for a new heating system for St Mary and St Eanswythe’s Church, a site that held a deep emotional connection for the family.

A Mother’s Plea and A King’s Response

In an act of profound love and determination, Laura Brown, William’s mother, took it upon herself to deliver a petition to King Charles at Sandringham on Christmas Day. The petition sought permission for William’s burial in the cherished graveyard of St Mary and St Eanswythe’s Church, a site closed since 1857. Acknowledging the family’s anguish, King Charles granted this special permission, allowing the young boy’s final resting place to be in the hallowed grounds he loved.

Final Farewell to a Young Fan

William’s funeral, a poignant event, took place with a Manchester United flag gracing his coffin, a testament to his undying passion for the team. As the grieving community bid their final adieu, the man accused in the hit-and-run was bailed until March 6, with the police investigation pressing on to bring complete justice for William.