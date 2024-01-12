en English
Accidents

Kim Kardashian’s Damaged Range Rover Listed for Sale in Miami

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:50 pm EST
Kim Kardashian’s Damaged Range Rover Listed for Sale in Miami

Kim Kardashian’s customized 2022 Range Rover, a birthday gift from her mother Kris Jenner, has found its way to a Miami car dealership, listed for sale despite significant damage. According to a Carfax listing, the silver vehicle, originally valued at $125,000, is being sold by Elite Motor Cars of Miami for just under $100,000. The car’s condition, however, leaves much to be desired, with deployed airbags and missing bumpers.

Vehicle’s History

DMV records confirm that the reality television star was indeed a previous owner of the vehicle. The Range Rover, customized at Platinum Motorsports in Los Angeles, was involved in an accident last year, driven by a former staff member of Kim Kardashian. Following the incident, Kardashian sold the car to a third party, which is now attempting to sell the vehicle despite its damaged condition.

The Accident and Aftermath

Details of the accident remain murky, but the resulting damage to the vehicle is evident. The deployed airbags and missing bumpers indicate a substantial collision, but the current owners seem confident in the vehicle’s value. The car’s high asking price, even in its damaged state, is perhaps testament to the enduring appeal of its celebrity connection.

From Range Rover to Rolls Royce

Following the accident and subsequent sale of the damaged Range Rover, Kardashian has moved on to a new ride. She now cruises in a 2023 Rolls Royce, a significant upgrade from her previous vehicle. Despite the controversy and damage associated with the Range Rover, Kardashian’s vehicular choices continue to make headlines.

Accidents
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

