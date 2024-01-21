Kerala Drowning Tragedies: Four Children Lose Lives in Separate Incidents

On an otherwise serene Sunday in Kerala, two separate incidents have painted a tragic picture, emphasizing the perils associated with water bodies. In distinct locations, four children lost their lives to drowning, leaving communities in mourning and issuing a stark reminder about the importance of vigilance and safety measures when children are near water bodies.

Dual Drownings in Thrissur

In Thrissur, two sisters, Hasnath, aged 13, and Masheeda, aged 9, met a tragic end in the Parakkulam pond at Kunnamkulam. The girls were washing their legs in the pond when they were inadvertently swept away. Their father, a witness to the heart-wrenching scene, was unable to save them. The incident has left the family and the local community in shock and sorrow.

Malappuram Mishap

The second incident unfolded in Malappuram, where two boys, Ashwin and Ayur Raj from Kozhikode, drowned while bathing in the Bharathapuzha river. The boys, who were relatives, were swept away by the river's currents. Despite the desperate attempts by nearby individuals to rescue the children, the river claimed their lives.

Chettikulangara Tragedy

In a similar yet separate incident, two minors, namely Tushar and Salman, drowned in the Kannamangalam Sree Mahadeva Temple pond near Chettikulangara. The boys had gone to the pond with a group of friends for a bath. Locals and emergency personnel rushed to the scene, but their efforts were in vain as the students were declared dead after being taken to the hospital.

These unfortunate incidents have sent shockwaves through Kerala, highlighting the need for stricter supervision and safety measures around water bodies. As the communities mourn the loss of these young lives, the incidents serve as a grim reminder of the inherent dangers associated with water and the critical importance of ensuring children's safety around them.