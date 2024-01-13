en English
Accidents

Kentucky School Bus Collision: 20 Children and Driver Hospitalized

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:05 pm EST
Kentucky School Bus Collision: 20 Children and Driver Hospitalized

In a distressing turn of events, a collision between a school bus and a coal truck in Letcher County, eastern Kentucky, has resulted in hospitalization for 20 children and the bus driver. The collision occurred on Friday afternoon, shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Highway 932, according to a statement by Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Gayheart.

Mishap on the Highway

The impact of the collision was of such magnitude that it forced the school bus off the road. The bus, carrying students from Arlie Boggs Elementary School, tumbled over an embankment before finally coming to rest in a creek bed next to the Poor Fork of the Cumberland River. Miraculously, while injuries were reported, none appeared to be life-threatening.

Investigation Underway

The specifics of what led to the accident are still under investigation. No definitive cause has been determined at the time of the report. Local authorities were promptly at the scene, and emergency services were quick to attend to the injured. The truck driver sustained minor injuries, and the highway was closed for several hours post the accident.

Repercussions and Reflection

This incident has sparked a conversation about the safety of transportation involving school children and the potential risks associated with vehicular traffic in the region. It serves as a poignant reminder of the need for stringent safety measures and the importance of constant vigilance when it comes to transporting young lives.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

