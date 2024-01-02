Kent Man Faces Felony Charges for Drunk Driving and Vandalism

In a sobering incident highlighting the perils of drunk driving, Robert Taylor, a 36-year-old man from Kent in Hudson Valley, has been slapped with felony charges. The Kent resident stands accused of multiple misdemeanors, including drunk driving and vandalism, following a trail of destruction in Hartland, Niagara County, on January 1st.

Mailbox Mayhem: A Bizarre Trail

The events that unfurled on Ridge Road were far from ordinary, resulting in damaged mailboxes and a citizen-led pursuit. Taylor, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, left a wake of damaged mailboxes in his path. One of the victims, whose mailbox was a casualty of Taylor’s reckless driving, undertook the responsibility of following Taylor’s 2020 Hyundai. The vigilant citizen also informed the authorities of Taylor’s license plate number, setting the wheels of justice in motion.

A Night of Bad Decisions

Around 11:40 p.m., deputies from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office spotted Taylor’s vehicle. What they observed next would further cement the case against Taylor. The Kent native, in a move that reeked of guilt, was seen discarding an open beer can from his vehicle’s window. The deputies, seizing this opportunity, promptly pulled over Taylor’s vehicle.

Arrest and Charges

When troopers from the New York State Police arrived on the scene, they detected the tell-tale smell of alcohol on Taylor. The troopers undertook the standard procedure and conducted sobriety tests on Taylor, which he failed. The failed tests led to Taylor being charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI). His blood-alcohol content was found to be exceeding the legal limit of 0.08 percent. To compound matters, Taylor was charged with DWI with a prior arrest within the past 10 years, elevating the charge to a felony. Taylor was handed traffic tickets and is due to appear in court in February 2024.