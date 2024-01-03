Kendal Safety Incident: Fallen Stonework Triggers Emergency Response and Temporary Closures

On December 31, a building in Highgate, near Kendal Hostel and Brewery Arts, experienced a severe safety incident. A portion of stonework from the building was dislodged, striking the roof of an adjacent building. The event triggered an immediate response from emergency services who arrived on the scene around 4:30 pm, including two fire engines, a council van, and police.

Emergency Response and Evacuation

While it still remains unconfirmed, there are reports suggesting that residents in nearby flats may have been evacuated due to the incident. In an effort to ensure public safety, Westmorland and Furness Council swiftly installed temporary barriers around the affected site. Cumbria Police were alerted by fire crews about potential structural issues and have since cordoned off the site with tape and fencing until a comprehensive evaluation can be carried out by a structural engineer.

Brewery Arts Closure

The Brewery Arts, a popular venue situated near the impacted area, announced a temporary closure in response to the situation. They confirmed that they would not re-open until January 9 and are expecting to provide an update on access to their car park on January 3. This closure highlights the ripple effect of the incident on local businesses and the community.

Repair and Restoration Efforts

With safety as the utmost priority, the council has enlisted a contractor to stabilize the area. The contractor’s role will include providing propping and scaffolding to facilitate the safe removal of the fallen stonework and damaged roofing slates. Moreover, the building’s repairs will reportedly be managed through insurance, indicating an efficient and planned approach to restoration.

The Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service confirmed their involvement in securing the damaged property after being called in for weather-related damage to the building. This incident underscores the importance of regular building maintenance and rigorous safety protocols to prevent such occurrences.