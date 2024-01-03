en English
Accidents

Kendal Safety Incident: Fallen Stonework Triggers Emergency Response and Temporary Closures

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:20 am EST
Kendal Safety Incident: Fallen Stonework Triggers Emergency Response and Temporary Closures

On December 31, a building in Highgate, near Kendal Hostel and Brewery Arts, experienced a severe safety incident. A portion of stonework from the building was dislodged, striking the roof of an adjacent building. The event triggered an immediate response from emergency services who arrived on the scene around 4:30 pm, including two fire engines, a council van, and police.

Emergency Response and Evacuation

While it still remains unconfirmed, there are reports suggesting that residents in nearby flats may have been evacuated due to the incident. In an effort to ensure public safety, Westmorland and Furness Council swiftly installed temporary barriers around the affected site. Cumbria Police were alerted by fire crews about potential structural issues and have since cordoned off the site with tape and fencing until a comprehensive evaluation can be carried out by a structural engineer.

Brewery Arts Closure

The Brewery Arts, a popular venue situated near the impacted area, announced a temporary closure in response to the situation. They confirmed that they would not re-open until January 9 and are expecting to provide an update on access to their car park on January 3. This closure highlights the ripple effect of the incident on local businesses and the community.

Repair and Restoration Efforts

With safety as the utmost priority, the council has enlisted a contractor to stabilize the area. The contractor’s role will include providing propping and scaffolding to facilitate the safe removal of the fallen stonework and damaged roofing slates. Moreover, the building’s repairs will reportedly be managed through insurance, indicating an efficient and planned approach to restoration.

The Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service confirmed their involvement in securing the damaged property after being called in for weather-related damage to the building. This incident underscores the importance of regular building maintenance and rigorous safety protocols to prevent such occurrences.

author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

