Accidents

Kazakh-Italian Business Forum: A Successful Event with an Unexpected Interruption

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:49 pm EST
Kazakh-Italian Business Forum: A Successful Event with an Unexpected Interruption

In an unexpected turn of events at the Kazakh-Italian Business Forum in Milan, President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan and the Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi found themselves in a bit of a bind, quite literally. The leaders were stuck in an elevator, leading to a brief intermission in the event aimed at fostering business ties between the two nations. However, the interruption proved to be a minor hiccup as the forum successfully concluded with the signing of over 20 documents, signifying an investment of $500 million in diverse sectors.

The Elevator Incident

As surreal as it might sound, the two leaders were trapped in an elevator. Quick-thinking firefighters rushed to the scene, armed with a hatchet, and successfully extricated the two leaders. The incident, while causing a brief pause, did not dampen the spirits of the business forum.

Bolstering Business Relations

The Kazakh-Italian Business Forum witnessed the signing of over 20 documents. These agreements, collectively valued at a staggering $500 million, spanned a plethora of industries – agriculture machinery production, food, textiles, oil, construction, and mechanical engineering. This initiative underlines the commitment of both nations to fortify their economic ties and broaden collaboration across sectors.

A Broader Perspective

While the incident at the forum was unexpected, it was not the only recent event that has shaped Kazakhstan-Italy relations. The Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva met with the Italian Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Marco Alberti, to discuss cooperation in the cultural and artistic field. The talks highlighted Kazakhstan’s participation in the Venice Biennale 2024 and the prospective opening of a center for Italian-Kazakh culture for the creative industry in Kazakhstan in 2024.

On the economic front, a meeting between Kassym Jomart Tokayev and the akim of the Karaganda region, Ermaganbet Bulekpayev, outlined the socio-economic development of the region.

Amid the rise of International Commercial Courts, the Astana International Financial Centre, a special jurisdiction within the Republic of Kazakhstan, stands as a potential regional dispute resolution hub for post-Soviet countries and the Central Asian region.

The events leading up to and following the Kazakh-Italian Business Forum paint a picture of a nation making strides in its international business and cultural relations.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

