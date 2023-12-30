en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Kayaker Rescued in Tasman Bay: Personal Locator Beacon Plays Crucial Role

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:12 am EST
Kayaker Rescued in Tasman Bay: Personal Locator Beacon Plays Crucial Role

On a recent Friday afternoon in Tasman Bay, an adventurous afternoon kayaking turned into a harrowing ordeal for a father and son. The son found himself out of his kayak and in the thrashing waves of the ocean, struggling against a forceful outgoing tide. The incident took place near Haulashore Island, off the coast of Nelson.

Role of the Personal Locator Beacon

Fortunately, the man had equipped his kayak with a personal locator beacon, a device that was to play a pivotal role in his rescue. This device was able to provide the last known position of the man to the rescue teams. According to Nelson deputy harbourmaster Pete Carmichael, the beacon, along with the life jacket the man was wearing, were instrumental in saving his life. The strong tide had swept the man far out to sea, but these safety measures ensured he could be found and brought back to shore.

Collaborative Rescue Operation

The search and rescue operation was a collaborative effort that kicked off at around 3:30 pm. It involved various agencies, including the police, the Nelson harbourmaster, surf lifesaving club, coastguard, and a rescue helicopter. With the help of the beacon, the man was located and rescued by 4:09 pm, marking a quick and effective response from the rescue teams.

Reunion and Aftermath

Upon being discovered by surf rescue, the man was reportedly in good spirits. He was reunited with his father ashore, bringing an end to their distressing experience. A spokesperson from Hato Hone St John reported that an ambulance assessed one patient in minor condition at the scene. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the power of nature and the importance of safety precautions when engaging in outdoor activities.

0
Accidents New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

WAFL Star Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Tragic Prague Accident

By Geeta Pillai

Construction Crane Collides with Bus in Taipei, Cargo Ship Catches Fire at Sea

By Rafia Tasleem

AC Compressor Explosion Triggers Fire at Hi-Tech Medical College, Bhubaneswar

By Rafia Tasleem

Four Perish in Tragic House Fire in Kabocha Village: A Wake-Up Call for Fire Safety

By Israel Ojoko

Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision on Great Western Highway Claims Two Live ...
@Accidents · 34 mins
Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision on Great Western Highway Claims Two Live ...
heart comment 0
Daring Rescue at Birubi Beach: Third Critical Incident in Fortnight

By Geeta Pillai

Daring Rescue at Birubi Beach: Third Critical Incident in Fortnight
Young Surfer Fatal Victim of Shark Attack off South Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Young Surfer Fatal Victim of Shark Attack off South Australia
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fights for Life After Head-On Collision

By Geeta Pillai

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fights for Life After Head-On Collision
Fire Erupts at Paint Factory in Penang: A Test of Crisis Management

By BNN Correspondents

Fire Erupts at Paint Factory in Penang: A Test of Crisis Management
Latest Headlines
World News
Live Worm Found in In-Flight Meal on IndiGo: A Crisis of Food Safety Standards?
1 min
Live Worm Found in In-Flight Meal on IndiGo: A Crisis of Food Safety Standards?
Senegalese Government Bans Nomination Event for Jailed Opposition Leader
2 mins
Senegalese Government Bans Nomination Event for Jailed Opposition Leader
Zambia's Ruling Party Accuses Opposition Leader of Sowing Discord
3 mins
Zambia's Ruling Party Accuses Opposition Leader of Sowing Discord
British Columbia Court Blocks Law Restricting Public Drug Use
3 mins
British Columbia Court Blocks Law Restricting Public Drug Use
Zambia's UPND Government Accused of Corruption and Neglect
9 mins
Zambia's UPND Government Accused of Corruption and Neglect
Jasmine Paolini Overcomes Painful Calf Cramp to Win Match in the United Cup
9 mins
Jasmine Paolini Overcomes Painful Calf Cramp to Win Match in the United Cup
Blue Jackets Clinch Overtime Victory against Maple Leafs in NHL Thriller
9 mins
Blue Jackets Clinch Overtime Victory against Maple Leafs in NHL Thriller
Cross River State's 2024 'People's First' Budget Signed into Law
9 mins
Cross River State's 2024 'People's First' Budget Signed into Law
Cricket Captain Pat Cummins Refutes Pakistan's Umpiring Technology Claims
10 mins
Cricket Captain Pat Cummins Refutes Pakistan's Umpiring Technology Claims
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
46 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
3 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
6 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app