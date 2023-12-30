Kayaker Rescued in Tasman Bay: Personal Locator Beacon Plays Crucial Role

On a recent Friday afternoon in Tasman Bay, an adventurous afternoon kayaking turned into a harrowing ordeal for a father and son. The son found himself out of his kayak and in the thrashing waves of the ocean, struggling against a forceful outgoing tide. The incident took place near Haulashore Island, off the coast of Nelson.

Role of the Personal Locator Beacon

Fortunately, the man had equipped his kayak with a personal locator beacon, a device that was to play a pivotal role in his rescue. This device was able to provide the last known position of the man to the rescue teams. According to Nelson deputy harbourmaster Pete Carmichael, the beacon, along with the life jacket the man was wearing, were instrumental in saving his life. The strong tide had swept the man far out to sea, but these safety measures ensured he could be found and brought back to shore.

Collaborative Rescue Operation

The search and rescue operation was a collaborative effort that kicked off at around 3:30 pm. It involved various agencies, including the police, the Nelson harbourmaster, surf lifesaving club, coastguard, and a rescue helicopter. With the help of the beacon, the man was located and rescued by 4:09 pm, marking a quick and effective response from the rescue teams.

Reunion and Aftermath

Upon being discovered by surf rescue, the man was reportedly in good spirits. He was reunited with his father ashore, bringing an end to their distressing experience. A spokesperson from Hato Hone St John reported that an ambulance assessed one patient in minor condition at the scene. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the power of nature and the importance of safety precautions when engaging in outdoor activities.