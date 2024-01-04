en English
Accidents

Kansas Couple Survives Harrowing Black Ice Car Accident

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:25 pm EST
Kansas Couple Survives Harrowing Black Ice Car Accident

In a chilling incident, a couple from Great Bend, Kansas, John and Jill Lane, lived through a horrifying ordeal on their way to Wichita. While driving on Kansas Highway 14, their journey took a terrifying turn near the area between Nickerson and South Hutchinson. Their minivan hit a patch of black ice, causing the vehicle to slide uncontrollably, spin around, and eventually roll over in a ditch.

The Unpredictable Hazard: Black Ice

Black ice is a notorious and unpredictable road hazard, particularly in colder climates. It forms when the temperature at the surface drops below freezing, causing moisture to freeze and creating a thin, transparent layer of ice on the road. The Lanes did not report any visibility issues such as fog at the time of the incident, highlighting the insidious nature of black ice – it often cannot be seen until it is too late.

A Near-Death Experience

Despite the severity of the accident, the couple emerged unscathed. They credited their survival to their seatbelts, the sturdiness of their Toyota Sienna minivan, and what they described as divine protection. Recalling the moment of the accident, Jill Lane spoke of an unexpected and helpless feeling of sliding sideways at high speed. When their vehicle finally came to a stop, they were relieved to find themselves unharmed.

A Testament to Vehicle Safety

The Lanes’ survival is a testament to the importance of vehicle safety features and the lifesaving potential of seatbelts. Their trust in their vehicle’s safety was so strong that they expressed intentions to purchase another Toyota Sienna. Their story underscores the significance of choosing a vehicle with a strong safety rating and the necessity of always wearing a seatbelt.

Despite the harrowing experience, the couple managed to reach the hospital in time to see their son post-surgery, adding a positive end to their otherwise traumatic journey.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

