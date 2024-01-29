Kalkaji Temple Tragedy: Stage Collapse Claims Life, Singer B Praak Expresses Grief

A midnight calamity at the well-known Kalkaji Temple in Delhi has claimed the life of a 45-year-old woman and left 15 others injured. The tragic event unfolded during a popular Mata Jagran, when the stage, teeming with devotees, suddenly collapsed. The incident has triggered a wave of grief and concern over the safety protocols at such religious gatherings.

Stage Collapse: A Night Of Merriment Turns Tragic

The elaborate stage, a structure of wood and iron, gave way under the weight of the devotees. In the ensuing chaos, a woman lost her life, and 15 others were injured, some severely. Emergency teams were dispatched promptly to the site to carry out rescue operations. The injured were rushed to various hospitals in the city.

Investigation Underway

The police have launched an investigation into the unfortunate incident and an FIR has been filed against the event organizers. Preliminary findings suggest that the event had been held without the requisite permissions. The role of the organizers in failing to ensure the safety of the attendees is being scrutinized. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

B Praak Expresses Deep Sorrow

Renowned singer B Praak, who had performed at the temple on the ill-fated night, expressed his deep sorrow over the incident. He took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message, emphasizing the importance of safety and proper management at such events. The singer conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and the injured, and urged that due attention be paid in the future to ensure the safety of children, the elderly, and all attendees. He underscored that no achievement or celebration is worth risking lives.