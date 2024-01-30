Juvenile Injured in LeFlore High School Shooting Incident: Not an Active Shooter Situation

A shooting incident that unfolded in the halls of Mobile's LeFlore High School sent shockwaves through the community, leaving one juvenile male injured and a school grappling with the aftermath. The incident was swiftly confirmed by the Mobile Police Department as not an active shooter situation, quelling fears of a broader threat. The victim was promptly transported to a hospital, his injuries deemed non-life-threatening.

Details of the Incident

The shooting, which has been described as an altercation between students, resulted in a swift lockdown of the school. The suspect, a female student, fled the scene post-incident, prompting an ongoing search by local law enforcement, including U.S. Marshals in Prichard. Amid the chaos, another student was caught in the crossfire and was grazed by a bullet, exacerbating the already heightened tension within the community.

Community Response

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and several City Council members made their presence felt at the scene, standing in solidarity with a community in shock. The incident sparked outrage, with local officials and community members alike calling for proactive measures to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of students. The parents of the suspected shooter were urged by Police Chief Paul Prine to turn in their child, underlining the gravity of the situation.

Investigation Continues

As the dust settles, the Mobile Police Department continues its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The school remains on high alert, with efforts being made to gather more information. The broader implications of the incident on the community and the school's safety measures are yet to be determined. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need to address the issue of gun violence in schools. Updates will continue to be provided as the story develops.