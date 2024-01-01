en English
Accidents

Justice Sought for Injured Worker Struggling with Mounting Medical Bill

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:09 am EST
On a construction site in Ruiru, Kiambu County, an affordable housing project turned into a nightmare for a 40-year-old man named Benjamin Mwangi Ndive. A stone, loosed from its place, fell with unforgiving force onto Mwangi, resulting in a severe head injury. This unfortunate event unfolded in the Mihang’o area of Utawala, sending shockwaves through the local community.

Accident and Aftermath

Mwangi’s injury was of such severity that he required immediate medical attention. He was rushed to a hospital in Nairobi where he underwent surgery to mitigate the effects of the trauma. Following his surgery, he was admitted to the hospital for recovery. However, his ordeal was far from over. As the 13th day of the previous month rolled around, Mwangi was slated for discharge. But, instead of the comfort of his home, he was met with the cold reality of a Ksh. 1.1 million medical bill.

Employer’s Broken Promise

Initially, Mwangi’s employer had pledged to shoulder the burden of covering his medical expenses. However, this promise was only partially fulfilled, as the employer only paid Ksh. 340,000, leaving an outstanding balance of Ksh. 760,000. The family’s pleas to the employer for the remainder of the payment have fallen on deaf ears, with their calls going unanswered.

Family’s Search for Justice

Desperate for justice, Mwangi’s family has made attempts to seek assistance from the local authorities. They reported the matter to the police and even sent a letter to the Ruiru area chief on December 18. Despite their relentless efforts, no tangible results have emerged. And so, Mwangi continues to remain in the hospital, with every passing day adding to the distress of the family and the growing medical bill.

Accidents Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

