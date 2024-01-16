Jurupa Valley Pedestrian Accident Claims Life of Local Resident

In a tragic turn of events, John Bejarano, a 38-year-old resident of Jurupa Valley, was killed in a pedestrian accident on Monday morning. The incident unfolded at around 8:30 a.m. on Limonite Avenue, just east of Camino Real. Bejarano was crossing the eastbound side of the street, heading south where there is no marked crossing, when he was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound at or near the speed limit.

Advertisment

Driver Cooperates with Authorities

The driver involved in the incident stopped immediately and fully cooperated with authorities, remaining at the scene until emergency services arrived. Despite the rapid response from paramedics, who were on site within five minutes of the accident, their lifesaving efforts were in vain. Bejarano, unfortunately, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, on the other hand, did not sustain any injuries from the incident.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department Investigation

Advertisment

Following the accident, deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department interrogated the driver but did not make any arrests. The department has now embarked on an ongoing investigation to unearth the circumstances surrounding the accident. They are appealing to any witnesses or individuals with information about the incident to come forward and assist by contacting the sheriff's Jurupa Valley station.

A String of Pedestrian Accidents

This incident adds to a string of pedestrian accidents that have rocked Jurupa Valley. In an unrelated event, a female pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in the 4000 block of Etiwanda Avenue. The fatal incident occurred just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 13th. The heartless driver hit the woman and continued driving, leaving her with life-threatening injuries. Authorities are determined to find the vehicle and the driver involved in the hit-and-run.

In conclusion, pedestrian safety remains a key concern in Jurupa Valley. As investigations into these accidents proceed, it is essential for the community and local authorities to work together to improve road safety measures and prevent further loss of life.