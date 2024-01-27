Juneau, Alaska Grapples with Record-Breaking Snowfall: Maritime Disaster and Loss of Lives

Juneau, Alaska, a city known for its beauty and serenity, is currently grappling with an unexpected adversary: heavy snowfall. In what appears to be a record-breaking event, the city has been blanketed with over five feet of snow since the onset of January, causing significant disruption and distress within the community, particularly the maritime sector.

Record-Breaking Snowfall

The city saw a staggering 30 inches of snowfall within a mere three-day span, which shattered previous records. This phenomenon was further accentified by two storms within an 11-day timeframe, which deposited an additional 60 inches of snow. The rapid and relentless snowfall has put the city on high alert, with warnings issued for avalanche zones and buildings under heavy weight loads. The threat of river flooding has also emerged as a potential concern.

Impact on the Maritime Community

The burdening weight of the snow has proven catastrophic for the maritime community, with Harbour Master, Matthew Creswell, reporting the sinking of eight boats over a 12-day period. The catastrophe occurred due to the failure of boat owners to remove the snow deposit on their boats promptly. Unfortunately, the boats that have succumbed to the snow's weight are likely to be destroyed and disposed of due to the extensive damage sustained.

A City in Mourning

The city also mourns the tragic loss of two adults and one juvenile, with two more juveniles and one adult still missing following a Monday slide. As the city battles these extreme weather conditions, the events underscore the challenges faced by communities residing in regions prone to heavy snowfall and the vital importance of timely maintenance and preparedness during such extreme weather events.