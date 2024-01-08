Joy Turns to Sorrow: Fatal Vehicle Accident in Assam’s Bogamati Picnic Spot

In a sorrowful turn of events in Assam, a joyous picnic outing ended in tragedy, claiming the lives of two individuals. The incident occurred in the popular picnic locale of Bogamati, situated in the Goreswar region of Baksa district. The unfortunate event unfolded when a group of picnickers were returning home and their vehicle met with a fatal accident, plunging into a canal.

Details of the Tragedy

The victims, identified as Pawan Rabha (45) and Sanjay Rabha (35), were residents of Kulsi gaon, which falls under the jurisdiction of Palasbari Police Station. The men were on their way home from a picnic when the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the tragic accident. Rescue efforts were initiated, but the two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Bogamati: A Popular Picnic Destination

Bogamati, known for its scenic beauty, is a highly sought-after picnic spot, particularly during this season. However, the joyous occasion turned into a day of mourning for the group of friends returning home from the picnic when the fateful incident happened.

Investigation Underway

The local authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. The initial report suggests that the driver lost control of the vehicle, but authorities are looking into all aspects of the incident, including the possibility of any mechanical failure in the vehicle or any other contributing factors. This tragic incident serves as a solemn reminder of the importance of road safety, particularly in areas known for their challenging terrain.