Accidents

Johannesburg Commits $10 Million for Road Repair Following Methane Explosion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:40 pm EST
Johannesburg Commits $10 Million for Road Repair Following Methane Explosion

Johannesburg, often referred to as Africa’s crown jewel for its status as the continent’s wealthiest city, has made a decisive commitment to the tune of 196 million rand (approximately $10 million). This significant expenditure is earmarked for the repair of a key road within the city’s historical central business district, an area that was severely impacted by a devastating methane gas explosion in July.

Explosion Aftermath

The explosion proved tragic, claiming the life of at least one individual and injuring close to 48 people. The blast’s impact was not limited to human loss and injury; it also wreaked significant havoc on the surrounding streets, leaving them in desperate need of repair and restoration.

Restoration Plan

The street targeted for this extensive restoration is Lillian Ngoyi Street, previously known as Bree Street. The allocated funds will be channeled into various aspects of the rehabilitation process. This includes professional fees, roadworks, and the meticulous reconstruction of stormwater, service infrastructure, electrical, mechanical, and structural components.

Preventing Future Disasters

Moreover, Johannesburg’s authorities are not merely focusing on repairing the damage caused, but also on preventive measures to forestall similar future events. Comprehensive evaluations are being conducted on other service tunnels across the municipality. The design phase for upgrades to these tunnels, calculated to mitigate the risk of similar explosions, is expected to conclude by June. Construction work is planned to commence in the subsequent financial year, marking a decisive step towards a safer Johannesburg.

The commitment to this restoration project, slated for completion by the end of the year, signals Johannesburg’s dedication to maintaining the safety and functionality of its infrastructure, preserving the city’s status as a crucial economic hub in Africa.

Africa
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

