Accidents

Jet2 Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Cork Airport: Second Incident at Irish Airports This Year

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:37 am EST
In a sudden twist of events, a Jet2 flight, en route from Tenerife to Manchester, had to make an abrupt emergency landing at Cork Airport following a medical incident with a passenger. The incident occurred in the evening, with the plane touching down at the Irish airport around 7:30 pm. The airport’s police and fire crews, fully prepared for such emergencies, quickly rushed to assist the situation.

Emergency Diversion and Passenger Care

Originally, the flight was scheduled to land in Manchester at 8:30 pm. However, the unexpected medical emergency necessitated the diversion to Cork, where the passenger received immediate medical attention. Ensuring the safety and comfort of the remaining passengers, Jet2 promptly dispatched a Boeing 757 to ferry them to Manchester, their original destination.

A Case of Deja Vu: Irish Airports and Emergency Landings

Interestingly, this incident marks the second emergency landing at an Irish airport in the early days of this year. Notably, on New Year’s Day, a Delta Airlines flight, traveling from Rome to Boston, had to divert to Shannon Airport. The diversion was caused by a technical emergency, brought on by the presence of fumes on board, leading at least one passenger to feel unwell.

Despite the alarming situation, the flight managed to land safely at Shannon Airport. Fortunately, no passengers required hospital treatment after paramedics examined them.

Stay Updated: Join the Irish Mirror’s Breaking News Service

In the wake of these incidents, the Irish Mirror invites readers to join its breaking news service on WhatsApp. This initiative offers direct news updates, ensuring that readers stay informed about the latest developments. The service also emphasizes privacy and provides opt-out options, should users decide to discontinue receiving updates.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

