Jet2 Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Cork Airport: Second Incident at Irish Airports This Year

In a sudden twist of events, a Jet2 flight, en route from Tenerife to Manchester, had to make an abrupt emergency landing at Cork Airport following a medical incident with a passenger. The incident occurred in the evening, with the plane touching down at the Irish airport around 7:30 pm. The airport’s police and fire crews, fully prepared for such emergencies, quickly rushed to assist the situation.

Emergency Diversion and Passenger Care

Originally, the flight was scheduled to land in Manchester at 8:30 pm. However, the unexpected medical emergency necessitated the diversion to Cork, where the passenger received immediate medical attention. Ensuring the safety and comfort of the remaining passengers, Jet2 promptly dispatched a Boeing 757 to ferry them to Manchester, their original destination.

A Case of Deja Vu: Irish Airports and Emergency Landings

Interestingly, this incident marks the second emergency landing at an Irish airport in the early days of this year. Notably, on New Year’s Day, a Delta Airlines flight, traveling from Rome to Boston, had to divert to Shannon Airport. The diversion was caused by a technical emergency, brought on by the presence of fumes on board, leading at least one passenger to feel unwell.

Despite the alarming situation, the flight managed to land safely at Shannon Airport. Fortunately, no passengers required hospital treatment after paramedics examined them.

