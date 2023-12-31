Jeremy Vine’s Cyclist Near-Miss Video Ignites Debate on Road Safety

Richmond Park witnessed a startling incident as a car overtaking BBC presenter and cycling advocate, Jeremy Vine, narrowly averted a collision with an oncoming cyclist. The incident, captured on Vine’s 360-degree camera, has stirred up discussions on road safety and cyclist visibility across social media platforms.

The Near-Miss Incident

Vine, known for documenting his commutes and confrontations with drivers, was overtaken by a car that evidently failed to notice another cyclist approaching from the opposite direction. The driver, while providing Vine with a wide berth during the overtake, missed the oncoming cyclist, leading to a near-collision. The incident left the oncoming cyclist visibly irate, who responded with a choice expletive directed at the driver.

Highlighting ‘Dodgy Drivers’

This event is one of many that Vine has recorded in his quest to spotlight the behavior of ‘dodgy drivers’ in London. A recent incident involved a driver cutting across a cycle lane and then driving into a no-entry road, who told Vine to ‘f*** off’ when confronted. These documented altercations serve as a stark reminder of the hazards faced by cyclists on the roads of London.

The Debate on Cyclist Visibility

In the aftermath of the near-miss video, viewers took to social media to debate the visibility of cyclists. Some suggested that wearing brighter clothing and using lights could enhance safety. However, the counter-argument emphasises the necessity for vigilance and responsible driving, regardless of a cyclist’s attire or visibility aids.