en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Jeremy Renner Triumphs, Returns to ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ after Near-Death Ordeal

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:12 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 6:10 pm EST
Jeremy Renner Triumphs, Returns to ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ after Near-Death Ordeal

In an emblematic display of resilience and determination, Jeremy Renner, globally renowned for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has announced his return to the Paramount+ drama series ‘Mayor of Kingstown.’ This statement comes after a year of grueling recovery from a near-death encounter involving a snowplow on New Year’s Day of 2023.

Triumphing Over Trauma

The accident, which occurred at Renner’s Nevada residence, left him with over 30 bone fractures. Attempting to assist his nephew in extracting a vehicle stuck in heavy snow, Renner was inadvertently run over by his own snow plow. The aftermath involved numerous surgeries, a myriad of therapy sessions, and a psychological toll on not only himself but his family—especially his nephew who witnessed the horrifying incident.

Path to Recovery

Renner’s journey to recovery has been a testament to his fortitude. Despite the harrowing ordeal, the actor refused to let the accident define him. In the days preceding his return to work, Renner appeared on a radio show, expressing his strategic shift from victimhood to positivity and emphasizing the snow plow’s practical purpose despite its role in the accident.

A Therapeutic Endeavor

On a creative front, Renner has been channeling his experiences into music, with the upcoming EP ‘Love and Titanium.’ He views this artistic endeavor as therapeutic and hopes that his music will resonate with others who may be undergoing similar trials. ‘Love and Titanium’ serves as a testament to Renner’s strength and a beacon of hope for those grappling with adversity.

Resuming the Mayor’s Duties

Now, Renner is set to return to the set of ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ a show that follows the McLusky family in a town where incarceration is the predominant industry. As he resumes his role in the series’ third season, Renner carries with him a renewed sense of purpose and a testament to his resilience. His recovery journey, marked by physical and psychological challenges, has ultimately led him back to the place where he feels most at home—the set.

0
Accidents United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
11 mins ago
Unanswered Questions Surround the Sudden Death of Anva Roberts in Bimini
The tranquil island of Bimini, renowned for its serene beaches and vibrant community, woke to a disheartening reality on an otherwise ordinary morning. Anva Roberts, a beloved member of the community and a health enthusiast, was found lifeless in her home following her customary morning run. The unexpected demise of this young woman has left
Unanswered Questions Surround the Sudden Death of Anva Roberts in Bimini
Unexpected Turn: Dumpster Resident Accidentally Thrown into Waste Management Truck
50 mins ago
Unexpected Turn: Dumpster Resident Accidentally Thrown into Waste Management Truck
Man Dies in NSW South Coast Car Crash, Boy Hospitalized
1 hour ago
Man Dies in NSW South Coast Car Crash, Boy Hospitalized
Dramatic Rescue of Kayakers on River Bann Highlights Collaborative Efforts of Emergency Services
13 mins ago
Dramatic Rescue of Kayakers on River Bann Highlights Collaborative Efforts of Emergency Services
Family Wins $100 Million Settlement in Tragic Helicopter Crash, Advocates for Safety Reform
25 mins ago
Family Wins $100 Million Settlement in Tragic Helicopter Crash, Advocates for Safety Reform
Buffalo Bills Fan Tragically Loses Life After Game: An Investigation Underway
50 mins ago
Buffalo Bills Fan Tragically Loses Life After Game: An Investigation Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, New Studies Suggest
17 seconds
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, New Studies Suggest
Davies Mwila Voices Frustration over Legal Delays in Zambia
3 mins
Davies Mwila Voices Frustration over Legal Delays in Zambia
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Studies Show
3 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Studies Show
Victor Osimhen: Nigeria's Key Player to Watch Ahead of AFCON 2023
6 mins
Victor Osimhen: Nigeria's Key Player to Watch Ahead of AFCON 2023
New Congress Party Calls for Revocation of Mealie Meal Distribution Ban
7 mins
New Congress Party Calls for Revocation of Mealie Meal Distribution Ban
Sweden's Defense Chiefs Issue Unprecedented Public War Warning
14 mins
Sweden's Defense Chiefs Issue Unprecedented Public War Warning
Keir Starmer Proposes Supervised Toothbrushing Programs in Schools
16 mins
Keir Starmer Proposes Supervised Toothbrushing Programs in Schools
AFCON 2023: A Celebration of African Football and Cultural Identity
17 mins
AFCON 2023: A Celebration of African Football and Cultural Identity
Uganda Grapples with High Debt, Health Updates, and Prepares for NAM and G-77 Conference
17 mins
Uganda Grapples with High Debt, Health Updates, and Prepares for NAM and G-77 Conference
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
1 hour
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app