Jeremy Renner Reflects on Life-Threatening Snow Plough Accident Two Years On

On this day two years ago, Jeremy Renner, globally acclaimed for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, faced a life-threatening snow plough accident. The incident resulted in over 30 broken bones and severe injuries for Renner. It happened while he was attempting to rescue his nephew, whose car was stuck in the snow, following a heavy snowstorm in the US.

Road to recovery

Despite the horrifying ordeal, Renner’s will to survive was fueled by his responsibilities towards his family, including his 10-year-old daughter. His recovery was marked by a relentless positive mental attitude, which he perceived as the only viable option. This traumatic event not only impacted Renner but also his nephew, who was an eyewitness to the accident.

Renaissance after the Accident

Following his recovery, Renner expressed his profound gratitude towards the medical staff at Renown hospital in Reno, Nevada, where he received treatment. To show his appreciation, he recently made a personal visit to the hospital. Renner is recognized for his performances in movies like ‘The Hurt Locker’, ‘Wind River’, ‘American Hustle’, and ‘Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol’. He also received Oscar nominations for his roles in ‘The Hurt Locker’ and ‘The Town’. Currently, he stars in the Paramount+ series ‘The Mayor Of Kingstown’, where he is preparing for his return to the third season of filming.

Life after the Accident

Renner’s accident and subsequent recovery serve as a testament to the human spirit’s resilience and determination. His story continues to resonate with many, offering a beacon of hope to those facing their own personal trials. As Renner gears up to return to the set of ‘The Mayor Of Kingstown’, he stands as an embodiment of resilience, illustrating that no obstacle is too great when one has the will to overcome.