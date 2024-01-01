en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Jeremy Renner Reflects on Life-Threatening Snow Plough Accident Two Years On

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:15 am EST
Jeremy Renner Reflects on Life-Threatening Snow Plough Accident Two Years On

On this day two years ago, Jeremy Renner, globally acclaimed for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, faced a life-threatening snow plough accident. The incident resulted in over 30 broken bones and severe injuries for Renner. It happened while he was attempting to rescue his nephew, whose car was stuck in the snow, following a heavy snowstorm in the US.

Road to recovery

Despite the horrifying ordeal, Renner’s will to survive was fueled by his responsibilities towards his family, including his 10-year-old daughter. His recovery was marked by a relentless positive mental attitude, which he perceived as the only viable option. This traumatic event not only impacted Renner but also his nephew, who was an eyewitness to the accident.

Renaissance after the Accident

Following his recovery, Renner expressed his profound gratitude towards the medical staff at Renown hospital in Reno, Nevada, where he received treatment. To show his appreciation, he recently made a personal visit to the hospital. Renner is recognized for his performances in movies like ‘The Hurt Locker’, ‘Wind River’, ‘American Hustle’, and ‘Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol’. He also received Oscar nominations for his roles in ‘The Hurt Locker’ and ‘The Town’. Currently, he stars in the Paramount+ series ‘The Mayor Of Kingstown’, where he is preparing for his return to the third season of filming.

Life after the Accident

Renner’s accident and subsequent recovery serve as a testament to the human spirit’s resilience and determination. His story continues to resonate with many, offering a beacon of hope to those facing their own personal trials. As Renner gears up to return to the set of ‘The Mayor Of Kingstown’, he stands as an embodiment of resilience, illustrating that no obstacle is too great when one has the will to overcome.

0
Accidents United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Three Lives: An Urgent Call for Road Safety

By Israel Ojoko

KwaZulu-Natal Floods: Vehicle Swept Away, Lives Lost

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

New Year's Day Tragedy: Five Dead in Queens' Cross Island Parkway Collision

By Nimrah Khatoon

Sydney Fathers Killed in Tragic Crash: Community Rallies in Support

By Geeta Pillai

Hawaii Surfer Dies in First Fatal Shark Attack of the Year ...
@Accidents · 41 mins
Hawaii Surfer Dies in First Fatal Shark Attack of the Year ...
heart comment 0
Rogue Sedan Plows into Pedestrians and Vehicles in Midtown Manhattan

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Rogue Sedan Plows into Pedestrians and Vehicles in Midtown Manhattan
Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Train Drivers on Barrier Highway

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Train Drivers on Barrier Highway
Massive Fire Razes Orba International Market, Enugu State in Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Massive Fire Razes Orba International Market, Enugu State in Nigeria
Drunk Driver in Hit-and-Run Accident: A Tale of Tragedy and Timely Intervention

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Drunk Driver in Hit-and-Run Accident: A Tale of Tragedy and Timely Intervention
Latest Headlines
World News
Kyiv Faces Critical Defense Decisions Amid Dwindling Missile Supply
47 seconds
Kyiv Faces Critical Defense Decisions Amid Dwindling Missile Supply
Philadelphia Eagles' Defense Questioned after Loss to Arizona Cardinals
53 seconds
Philadelphia Eagles' Defense Questioned after Loss to Arizona Cardinals
Is Modi's Third Term Inevitable? India Gears Up for 2024 Elections
1 min
Is Modi's Third Term Inevitable? India Gears Up for 2024 Elections
China Appeals to Taiwan: Reject Independence, Embrace Peaceful Development
3 mins
China Appeals to Taiwan: Reject Independence, Embrace Peaceful Development
McMillan Triumphs in Amos Super Cup: A Victory for Local Talent and Unity
3 mins
McMillan Triumphs in Amos Super Cup: A Victory for Local Talent and Unity
Taiwan Affairs Office Criticizes Tsai Ing-wen's Political Path
4 mins
Taiwan Affairs Office Criticizes Tsai Ing-wen's Political Path
STRONG HF Trial Analysis Highlights Benefits of Higher GDMT Doses in Heart Failure Patients
4 mins
STRONG HF Trial Analysis Highlights Benefits of Higher GDMT Doses in Heart Failure Patients
PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit: A Strategic Move Shaping India's Socio-Political Narrative
6 mins
PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit: A Strategic Move Shaping India's Socio-Political Narrative
Alex De Minaur Overcomes Shoelace Incident to Secure Victory at United Cup
6 mins
Alex De Minaur Overcomes Shoelace Incident to Secure Victory at United Cup
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
16 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
34 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
41 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
46 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
1 hour
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app