Jason Patric’s Brother Jordan Miller Tragically Killed in New Jersey Bus Accident

Actor Jason Patric’s brother, Jordan Miller, met with a tragic demise when a New Jersey transit bus fatally struck him in Fort Lee. The incident transpired early Wednesday morning around 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of Lemoine Avenue and Bruce Reynolds Boulevard. Miller was crossing Bridge Plaza South when the bus, en route from Fort Lee to the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal, turned left and hit him.

Immediate Response Could Not Save Miller

Despite immediate CPR efforts by Port Authority and Fort Lee police officers, Miller was taken to Englewood Hospital in a serious condition. His condition worsened and he was later pronounced dead. The bus driver, a 60-year-old man, has not been charged with any offense in relation to the incident.

Investigation Underway

The fatal collision is under strict investigation. At the time of his death, Miller was employed as a customer service representative at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Manhattan.

Community Mourns the Loss

News of Miller’s death has resonated deeply with those who knew him. Kevin J. O’Toole, chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, expressed his shock and remembrance of Miller in a written statement for the New Jersey Globe. The 56-year-old Miller, known for his routine and commitment, had completed the New York City Marathon for 13 consecutive years, embodying a spirit of resilience and determination.