Accidents

Jason Patric’s Brother Jordan Miller Tragically Killed in New Jersey Bus Accident

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:02 pm EST
Jason Patric’s Brother Jordan Miller Tragically Killed in New Jersey Bus Accident

Actor Jason Patric’s brother, Jordan Miller, met with a tragic demise when a New Jersey transit bus fatally struck him in Fort Lee. The incident transpired early Wednesday morning around 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of Lemoine Avenue and Bruce Reynolds Boulevard. Miller was crossing Bridge Plaza South when the bus, en route from Fort Lee to the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal, turned left and hit him.

Immediate Response Could Not Save Miller

Despite immediate CPR efforts by Port Authority and Fort Lee police officers, Miller was taken to Englewood Hospital in a serious condition. His condition worsened and he was later pronounced dead. The bus driver, a 60-year-old man, has not been charged with any offense in relation to the incident.

Investigation Underway

The fatal collision is under strict investigation. At the time of his death, Miller was employed as a customer service representative at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Manhattan.

Community Mourns the Loss

News of Miller’s death has resonated deeply with those who knew him. Kevin J. O’Toole, chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, expressed his shock and remembrance of Miller in a written statement for the New Jersey Globe. The 56-year-old Miller, known for his routine and commitment, had completed the New York City Marathon for 13 consecutive years, embodying a spirit of resilience and determination.

Accidents United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

